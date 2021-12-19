ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel tech firm Mondee nears $1 bln SPAC deal to go public - WSJ

 5 days ago

Dec 19 (Reuters) - California-based Mondee Inc is nearing a deal with a blank-check firm that would value the travel-technology firm at about $1 billion and take it public, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Mondee will merge with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) ITHAX Acquisition Corp, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. A deal could be announced as soon as Monday.

The firm would raise a $50 million private investment in public equity with funds affiliated with Morgan Stanley Investment Management and other investors as part of its deal, the report added.

Mondee did not immediately respond to request for a comment outside of business hours.

Since its founding in 2011, it has acquired multiple platforms in the travel tech space, including Rocketrip and Cosmopolitan Travel Services.

Recently, travel-booking services provider American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) also announced its plans to go public via merger with Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG.N) in a deal valued at around $5.3 billion. read more

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Reuters

Apple's App Store broke competition laws, Dutch watchdog says

Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' top competition regulator on Friday said Apple Inc (AAPL.O) broke the country's competition laws and ordered changes to the iPhone maker's App Store payment policies. Apple's practice of requiring app developers to use its in-app payment system and pay commissions of 15% to 30%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Daimler, BYD to restructure China EV venture Denza

BEIJING (Reuters) - Daimler AG and its Chinese partner BYD Co Ltd have signed an equity transfer agreement to restructure their China EV venture Denza, Daimler said on its company website. Daimler said its holdings in Denza will be reduced to 10%, and BYD will hold the remaining 90% equity...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China securities regulator says VIE compliant companies can list overseas

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s securities regulator said on Friday domestic companies with variable interest entity (VIE) structures can list overseas, after registering with regulators, provided that they meet compliance requirements. In a set of draft rules published on its website, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said it would establish...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Microsoft will not participate physically at CES -The Verge

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Microsoft (MSFT.O) became the latest big tech company to drop out of next month's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) physically because of worries about the spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, the Verge reported on Friday. Microsoft joins other firms including General Motors Co (GM.N) and Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O)...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Blackstone products is going public in a SPAC deal worth $780 million

Blackstone will merge with a special-purpose acquisition firm to make the deal happen. The agreement is one of the many investments outdoor cooking equipment manufacturers make. Blackstone Products is best known for its outdoor griddles. Blackstone Products is using the help of a special-purpose acquisition firm to go public. This...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Outdoor Griddle maker Blackstone Products in deal to go public through SPAC Ackrell

Outdoor griddle maker Blackstone Products agreed to go public through SPAC Ackrell Partners I Co. (NASDAQ:ACKIU) in a deal that gives the combined company an enterprise value of $900M. Blackstone expects to receive up to $281M in estimated gross transaction proceeds assuming no redemptions, including a PIPE of $31M of...
BUSINESS
Houston Chronicle

Houston-based Nauticus Robotics to go public thanks to SPAC merger

A Houston-based company that creates autonomous subsea robots, software for subsea robotics and provides related services will become a publicly listed company thanks to its merger with special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. Nauticus Robotics, founded by ex-NASA engineers, is expected to be worth about $560 million once it merges...
HOUSTON, TX
wkzo.com

Maersk nears deal to buy LF Logistics for about $3 billion – WSJ

(Reuters) – Denmark-based A.P. Moller-Maersk is in advanced talks to acquire Hong Kong-based LF Logistics for about $3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The announcement for the deal could come as soon as Wednesday, assuming the talks don’t break...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Ryan Kavanaugh’s Triller, Which Gained Buzz With Boxing Streams, To Go Public In $5B Reverse Merger With Ad Tech Firm SeaChange

Triller, the social media platform majority-owned by former Relativity Media chief Ryan Kavanaugh, is going public in a reverse merger with ad tech firm SeaChange. The deal will result in a new entity called TrillerVerz, which will be valued at $5 billion and trade on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol ILLR. SeaChange has already been a  public company. Its shares jumped 38% on the news, to about $2.46. Reverse mergers enable private companies a smoother route to the public markets than a traditional IPO, which requires a complex series of steps and can sometimes drag on for months. Most reverse...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Embraer unit Eve to go public via merger with SPAC Zanite Acquisition in deal valued at about $2.4 billion

Embraer unit Eve, an urban air mobility business, said Tuesday it is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Zanite Acquisition Corp. in a deal with an implied enterprise value of about $2.4 billion. Once the deal closes, the SPAC will e renamed Eve Holding Inc. and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "EVEX." Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer SA.
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Embraer’s Eve To Go Public With Ricci’s Zanite SPAC

Embraer spinoff Eve Urban Air Mobility is to merge with blank-check company Zanite Acquisition in a deal that values the electric air taxi developer at $2.4 billion, backed by the largest conditional orderbook in the advanced air mobility market. The transaction is expected to close in the second... Subscription Required.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Biotech company Senti Bio to go public via $600 mln SPAC deal

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Biotechnology company Senti Biosciences Inc has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Dynamics Special Purpose Corp (DYNS.O) in a deal that values the combined company at $601 million. Senti, short for "sentient", uses a gene circuit technology platform that engineers DNA to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seekingalpha.com

ZeroFox to go public via a SPAC deal at $1.4 billion valuation

ZeroFox, a cybersecurity SaaS provider, plans to acquire IDX and become a publicly-traded company via a merger with L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA). The combination of ZeroFox and IDX will create the only public company solely focused on addressing the entire lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks through the expansion of its AI platform.
BUSINESS
sdbn.org

Tim Lu takes Senti and its gene circuit tech public in $296M deal riding on Omid Farokhzad’s SPAC

Omid Farokhzad didn’t have to travel far to find a private biotech he wanted to take public with his $200 million blank-check company. Senti Bio — the synthetic biology play launched and now helmed by MIT whiz Tim Lu — will be merging with Farokhzad’s Dynamics Special Purpose Corp., the companies announced Tuesday morning, in a deal set to deliver $296 million in gross proceeds.
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

ZeroFox acquires IDX and announces plans to go public via SPAC

Cybersecurity firm ZeroFox Inc. is set to go public through a special-purpose acquisition company merger with L&F Acquisition Corp. Along with the SPAC merger, ZeroFox also announced today that it’s acquiring Identity Theft Guard Solutions Inc., known as IDX. The SPAC merger values ZeroFox at $1.4 billion. The combined...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

