Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Still out Sunday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Blackwood (neck) won't dress for Sunday's game versus the Penguins, Amanda...

www.cbssports.com

letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
FanSided

Bruins Prospects: How draft picks are playing in juniors

This offseason, I previewed the six Bruins draft picks playing juniors in North America. Three are playing major juniors in Canada while three are playing Tier I juniors in the United States. Fabian Lysell. Arguably the top prospect in the Bruins organization, Lysell has been ripping it up in the...
NHL
Mackenzie Blackwood
CBS Boston

Zach Senyshyn Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Another member of the Bruins’ infamous 2015 first-round draft class has requested a trade. Through his agent, winger Zach Senyshyn has asked to be traded to a new team, according to reporter Mark Divver. “I want to play in the NHL,” Senyshyn told Divver. “I feel like I haven’t been given that opportunity in the Bruins organization.” The 24-year-old Senyshyn has played in just 14 NHL games, scoring a goal and tallying two assists. He’s played in eight games this season, recording zero points. Senyshyn was the third consecutive pick made by the Bruins in the middle of the first round...
NHL
#The Devils
985thesportshub.com

Another 2015 first-round pick has requested a trade from the Bruins

The 2015 NHL Draft isn’t getting much better for the Bruins. A day after word of Jakub Zboril’s season-ending injury was confirmed by the Bruins, and less than a month after Jake DeBrusk made his trade request public, Zach Senyshyn has decided to join in on the fun with a trade request of his own.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

2021 NHL year in review: January

2021 has certainly been another eventful year both on and off the rink. Over the coming days, PHR will take a look back at the top stories from around the game on a month-by-month basis. We begin with the month of January. Barzal Bridge: Throughout the entire COVID delay to...
NHL
theScore

Early trade deadline lookahead: 5 intriguing names who could be moved

We're still roughly three months away from the 2022 NHL trade deadline, but it’s never too early to look at who could be dealt. Below, we explore five high-profile players who could find themselves on the move. Jakob Chychrun, Coyotes. Position: LD. Cap hit: $4.6M. Years left: 4. Chychrun...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Making slow progress

Martinez (face) has not resumed skating yet but head coach Pete DeBoer expects the defenseman to return to practice after the holiday break, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Martinez has been out since Nov. 11 after he took a skate to the face. While unconfirmed, it's believed he's been...
NHL
reviewjournal.com

NHL All-Star Weekend still planned for Las Vegas

The NHL officially pulled out of the Winter Olympics on Wednesday, but All-Star Weekend at T-Mobile Arena is still expected to take place. A league spokesperson said there was no change to the status of the event. The skills competition will take place Feb. 4 and will be televised on ESPN. The All-Star Game, a three-on-three tournament among the four divisions, will take place Feb. 5 and will be shown on KTNV-13. The original plan was for players to participate and have those going to the Winter Games fly to Beijing from Las Vegas.
NHL

