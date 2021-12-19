ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Double shooting kills woman, injures teenager in Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
Police are trying to solve the case of a deadly double shooting in Buffalo this weekend.

Officers say somebody drove two female shooting victims to ECMC just before 5:30 Sunday morning.

An 18 year old woman was already dead, and a 16 year old girl is now in stable condition.

Detectives say the two victims were attacked while they were inside a car near Northampton Street and Humboldt Parkway shortly after leaving a party.

Police have not released their names.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipcall Line at (716) 847-2255.

