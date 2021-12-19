ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams’ COVID outlook improves after cornerback Jalen Ramsey activated

 5 days ago

The Los Angeles Rams’ COVID-19 situation at least looks a little brighter Sunday after the team activated star cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Rams’ outbreak, which began last week, forced their home game Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks to be moved to Tuesday night. Ramsey will be available to play in that game.

Also Sunday, the Rams restored defensive back Grant Haley to the practice squad and designated running back Jake Funk for return.

The moves get the Rams down to 23 players currently unavailable due to COVID-19, down from a high of 29 players unavailable earlier last week. Among the players take off the list Saturday were wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and running back Darrell Henderson.

“Very excited to be able to get Jalen back,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “We know how important he is to our team from a leadership perspective and then a production perspective on the field, so that’s really big to be able to get him back.”

The list of unavailable players still includes notable contributors such as safety Jordan Fuller, tackle Rob Havenstein, linebacker Von Miller and tight end Tyler Higbee.

Ramsey, 27, has 59 tackles and three interceptions in 12 games this season, while often lined up against opponents’ top wide receiver.

With Fuller still out, his play-calling duties could fall to Ramsey, as the Rams (9-4) face the Seahawks while trailing the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals by a half game.

–Field Level Media

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Seattle Seahawks#Fuller#Nfc#Arizona Cardinals
