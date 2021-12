This story is part of Gamepur’s Best of 2021 round-up. As ever, the PC is home to the most robust and diverse offerings of games. From massive triple-A releases to indie titles made by a single person, this platform’s catalog rises like a mountain over its console compatriots. And with the world still reeling from 2020, those indie games were given the opportunity to take up the banner and prove themselves to be just as rich as games boasting thousands of devs and a massive budget. Yet again, they’ve shown they have more than needed to make PC the place to play.

