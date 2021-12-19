NY Knicks sign former MSU player

After having a Cinderella story run in 2020-21, the NY Knicks have gone about and followed things up with an absolute dud of a start to 2021-22. Through 31 games played this season, the Knickerbockers hold a sub-.500 record of just 14-17, placing them near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings in the 12th seed.
Few players have had an injury history as frustrating as Derrick Rose. Now in the midst of his second season with the New York Knicks, the 2011 NBA MVP is banged up again. The Knicks announced on Wednesday evening that Rose underwent successful surgery on his right ankle early today. The team plans to re-evaluate him in eight weeks.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Knicks signed Danuel House to a 10-day, team says. Intrigued by the Danuel House signing. Knicks could use a 3-and-D wing. House has shot the ball poorly this year but he’s only 28 years old and has played that role on winning teams before. No risk in a 10-day signing. Definitely worth looking at. – 12:25 PM.
The news surrounding the NY Knicks hasn’t been the very cheerful as of late and it got a whole lot worse this week. The team announced that Derrick Rose underwent ankle surgery and will be out around 8 weeks. Rose had missed a few games with a lingering issue...
Just last week, everybody wondered where the banished New York Knicks starting point guard Kemba Walker was heading next. But the hometown kid refused to let his celebrated homecoming story end in a disheartening fashion. The consummate pro that he is, Walker stayed ready. A nine straight, healthy DNPs could...
The last few days have been a whirlwind of emotions for NY Knicks fans. Almost half the team entered the health and safety protocols: Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickly, Deuce McBride, Quentin Grimes, Kevin Knox, Nerlens Noel, and our very own Walt “Clyde” Frazier (he’s okay and made his return to the booth on Thursday. Christmas came early).
With players constantly going in and out of the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Los Angeles Lakers and many other teams have been adding players to replace what they have lost. One of the more intriguing options available was former Houston Rockets wing Danuel House. The Rockets released...
