On December 14, 2021, at approximately 1:00 a.m. TPSO deputies and detectives responded to the 3600 block of Thomas Dr. in the Village Subdivision regarding a shooting. Upon arrival at this location, deputies learned that a 16-year-old male had been shot in his lower body. Acadian Ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound. The victim’s injury does not appear to be life threatening.

