ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

LISTEN: Fewer Celebrate Christmas, Mainly Because of COVID

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3joFiJ_0dRFbmJ500

SAINT LEO, FL -- Fewer Americans are celebrating Christmas in 2021, compared with 2019. But a professor at the Catholic-affiliated university behind the poll says, don't mistake that as a sign of increasing secularization.

Dr. Marc Pugliese, associate dean of the Saint Leo College of Arts and Sciences, says COVID-19 is "a strong possibility for the drastic decrease in the number who will celebrate Christmas compared to 2019." Saint Leo polled on the question in 2017, 2019 and 2021. Pugliese attributes the drop in celebration to a decline in traveling and in-person gatherings.

In the 2021 poll by the Saint Leo Polling Institute, 39.9 percent of Americans say they view Christmas as "mostly or all cultural," while 20.8 percent see it as "mostly or all religious."

Listen to an interview with Dr. Pugliese below:

Photo: Canva

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Covid#Catholic Church#Americans
Evening Sun

Santa Listens To Christmas Wishes

Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped in to Norwich one last time before Christmas Eve to meet with local children about their Christmas wishes. (Photo by Sarah Genter)
NORWICH, NY
WISH-TV

Doctor gives tips to stay safe while celebrating another COVID Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The year 2021 will be another COVID-19 Christmas thanks to omicron’s arrival and its rapid spread. Health authorities say safety measures are needed now more than ever as the mutation takes over the country. But, celebrations don’t have to mean isolation if the appropriate precautions are taken.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
kyma.com

Fewer Valley kids contracting COVID-19

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) has good news for parents: it's seeing fewer new cases of COVID-19 among local children. However, that doesn't mean your kid will head to class without a mask any time soon. The Imperial County Public Health Department...
EL CENTRO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wshu.org

Listen tonight: An Afro-Blue Christmas

Tonight we'll present a very special holiday concerto with Howard University's premier a-cappela vocal ensemble, Afro Blue. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
KESQ News Channel 3

Between rain and COVID surge, local businesses grateful for support ahead of holidays

This week has brought some challenges for local businesses – between the rainy weather and surging COVID cases. Restaurants say, thankfully, customers and shoppers have still been out enjoying a festive El Paseo.  Some businesses have made adjustments to accommodate demand.   “We set up a table here…we set up an awning…we put up an umbrella…you The post Between rain and COVID surge, local businesses grateful for support ahead of holidays appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

My aunt invited everyone to a family Christmas party the day after mine. Is she being toxic?

I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy