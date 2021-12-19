LISTEN: Fewer Celebrate Christmas, Mainly Because of COVID

SAINT LEO, FL -- Fewer Americans are celebrating Christmas in 2021, compared with 2019. But a professor at the Catholic-affiliated university behind the poll says, don't mistake that as a sign of increasing secularization.

Dr. Marc Pugliese, associate dean of the Saint Leo College of Arts and Sciences, says COVID-19 is "a strong possibility for the drastic decrease in the number who will celebrate Christmas compared to 2019." Saint Leo polled on the question in 2017, 2019 and 2021. Pugliese attributes the drop in celebration to a decline in traveling and in-person gatherings.

In the 2021 poll by the Saint Leo Polling Institute, 39.9 percent of Americans say they view Christmas as "mostly or all cultural," while 20.8 percent see it as "mostly or all religious."

Listen to an interview with Dr. Pugliese below:

Photo: Canva