COVID-stricken Cavs targeting Luke Kornet, Justin Anderson for 10-day deals

By JD Shaw
 5 days ago
Luke Kornet Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Cavaliers are targeting big man Luke Kornet and forward Justin Anderson for potential 10-day contracts, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Cleveland would use hardship exceptions to sign the duo, who are both currently playing in the G League with separate teams.

The interest comes after Jarrett Allen, Lamar Stevens, Dylan Windler, Denzel Valentine and RJ Nembhard all entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Sunday. In addition to those five players, Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro have already been in the protocols.

Kornet, a 7-foot-2 center, holds NBA experience with the Knicks, Bulls and Celtics. In 10 games for the Maine Celtics this season, the 26-year-old has averaged 11.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 27.4 minutes while shooting 51% from the floor.

Anderson, a five-year veteran, has made stops with the Mavericks, Sixers, Hawks and Nets. In his 11 games with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, he’s averaged 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He was also the No. 21 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

The Cavaliers are 19-12 and didn’t have enough players for their game against Atlanta on Sunday, causing the contest to be postponed. The team is still going through the retesting process, however, according to Charania. As of Sunday night, the league has more than 60 players in its health and safety protocols.

