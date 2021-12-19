ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas, FL

109M Americans expected to travel this Christmas, AAA says

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fBmCF_0dRFaLdN00

Absence apparently made millions of hearts grow fonder with roughly 34% more Americans expected to take to the roads and skies during the 2021 Christmas holiday than one year ago.

According to the latest American Automobile Association projections, more than 109 million Americans, many of whom sacrificed 2020 holiday travel and gatherings to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, intend to make up for lost time.

The projected travel spike comes despite surging COVID-19 infections nationwide, spurred primarily by the dominant delta variant of the coronavirus and exacerbated by the emergent and highly transmissible omicron variant.

Source: AAA

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released its recommendations for 2021 holiday gatherings and related travel, stating that the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk is to get vaccinated if you are eligible.

According to a Johns Hopkins University tally, cumulative COVID-19 cases in the U.S. neared 51 million Sunday night, including nearly 3.1 million cases and more than 34,500 virus-related deaths reported within the past 28 days. More than 806,000 COVID-19 deaths have been reported nationwide since the pandemic began.

“If you’re vaccinated and you’re boosted, and you take care when you go into congregate settings like airports to make sure you continually wear your mask, you should be OK,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. He urged air travelers to remain masked during flights, The New York Times reported.

Meanwhile, the forecast number of Christmas 2021 travelers venturing at least 50 miles from home may fall only about 8% below pre-pandemic levels recorded in 2019, when some 119.3 million Americans took to the roads and skies.

AAA, a nonprofit federation of North American motor clubs with more than 60 million members across the United States and Canada, classifies the 2021 Christmas holiday travel period as the 11-day stretch between Thursday, Dec. 23 and Sunday, Jan. 2.

“Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still be mindful of the pandemic and the new omicron variant,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a prepared statement.

“With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different, and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel,” she added.

Meanwhile, airlines are expected to experience a 184% increase in passengers during the extended holiday, compared with 2020. AAA also noted:

  • 100 million Americans are planning to drive to their destinations, despite gas costing, on average, $1.25 more per gallon than one year ago.
  • 6 million people are expected to fly to their destinations.
  • Some 3 million people will seek alternative travel methods, including buses, trains and cruise ships.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Christmas, FL
Lifestyle
City
Christmas, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Health
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

US to lift omicron-linked travel ban on southern Africa

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. will lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries that it imposed to try to blunt the spread of the COVID omicron variant, the White House announced Friday. The variant, which was first detected by scientists in South Africa, has since spread...
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Live updates: Tulane delays spring start over virus surge

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University in New Orleans is delaying the start of its spring semester because of the latest surge in coronavirus cases, and another private school says students must get booster shots before returning. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate says Tulane has put the semester’s beginning back...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Marines on snowmobiles help Santa in Alaska's remote Arctic

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Marines on snowmobiles helped Santa this month while delivering toys to boys and girls in Alaska's Arctic. Marines flew to Kotzebue, which is 549 miles (884 kilometers) northwest of Anchorage and 26 miles (42 kilometers) above the Arctic Circle, on a KC-130 operated by the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 based in Okinawa, Japan.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EXPLAINER: What COVID-19 therapies are available in US?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. recently added two new weapons to its small arsenal against the coronavirus: pills that patients can take at home to treat COVID-19. The drugs from Pfizer and Merck join a handful of other therapies that have been shown to blunt the worst effects of the virus. But each treatment has different advantages and tends to work best for certain types of patients at different stages of the disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks mixed across global markets in quiet holiday trading

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stocks were mixed in quiet trading on Friday, with many markets around the world closed or ending early in observance of Christmas. Stocks slipped in Paris and Tokyo, inched higher in Seoul and Hong Kong and were nearly unchanged in London. Financial markets took the day off in the United States, Germany and many other countries as another powerful year for stocks nears its end.
STOCKS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
66K+
Followers
78K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy