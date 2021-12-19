Steelers 6 points-D hangs on, Boswell clutch, Ben moves up

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – A similar script to the previous four games, Steelers fall behind, but unlike three of the other results, find a way to win. A seventh win on the season and a comeback 19-13 victory at home against Tennessee.

Here are the Steelers six points:

Bend but don’t break

Consecutive weeks the Steelers give up over 200 rushing yards. This time the defense able to limit the Titans to one touchdown and a pair of field goals. The second kick after a 19-play drive stalled near the Steelers goal line late in the first half.

“Guys have to knuckle up, 19-play drives usually end up in touchdowns,” said Steelers captain Cam Heyward. “We were able to hold them to three. Even early one, I was upset we gave up seven early. If you want to keep fighting in these games, you have settle for field goals. Give your offense a chance. Get some turnovers and that’s what outweighed us stopping the run.”

Only the Texans have given up more rushing yards and the Steelers are the league worst at allowing 4.9 yards per carry.

New Sack Record

A half sack of Ryan Tannehill in the first half with Cam Heyward gives TJ Watt the new franchise record with 16.5 sacks, he would add another in the third quarter. Watt broke the record held by James Harrison since 2008 with 16.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” Watt said. “The historic franchise that we have here. There is so much work to do, I really can’t stop and think about stuff like that. Just finished a game, got a win, but it means nothing if we don’t handle business this next week.”

Boswell big game

A couple of weeks ago, Mike Tomlin said they bailed Chris Boswell out in the Baltimore game. On Sunday, Boswell went 4 of 5 on field goals, the lone miss finishing short on a 56-yard attempt at the end of the first half.

“I still want that 56-yarder back,” Boswell said. “I want another attempt at it. If I make that, we are up nine. That last drive has a little less pressure on it.”

“I’m just here to kick.”

The seventh year Steelers kicker is seventh in the NFL in field goal percentage (.903) and is tied with Justin Tucker, Greg Zuerlein and Daniel Carlson for third place with 28 made field goals. Boswell has missed two from 40+ yards and the 56-yarder on Sunday this season.

Notes

· Minkah Fitzpatrick finished with a game-high 14 tackles, 12 solo. That’s more than double the total of any Titans defender

· Terrell Edmunds with 10 tackles, four more than a previous season-high

· Chris Wormley had a sack, a career-high 6 in a season and 4.5 have come in the last 4 games

· Derrek Tuszka had his first career sack, a strip sack, also his first career forced fumble

· Diontae Johnson had a team-high 5 catches for 38 yards and passed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career. It’s the 27th in franchise history and 11th different player to reach that milestone

· Ben Roethlisberger threw for just 148 yards, but enough to pass Philip Rivers for 5th in NFL history for all-time passing yards. Roethlisberger now with 63,562 yards, Brett Favre is fourth with 71,838 yards.

Up Next

Steelers travel to Kansas City on Christmas Day for a late afternoon game on December 26. The Chiefs have won seven straight games and lead the AFC at 10-4.