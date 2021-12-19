Auburn's Bo Nix Chooses Oregon as Transfer Destination

Bo Nix entered the transfer portal earlier this month, and his new home will be in Eugene.

Lane Kiffin is still searching for his 2022 quarterback.

Bo Nix, who entered the transfer portal from Auburn earlier this month, announced on Sunday that he will be an Oregon Duck next fall. Nix played the 2021 season until an ankle injury suffered against Mississippi State required surgery and ended his campaign. He has two years of eligibility remaining, at least one of which will be spent in Eugene.

Reports tied Nix to Ole Miss earlier this week, but the quarterback made his decision official on Sunday evening.

Nix is the son of former Auburn quarterback Pat Nix, and he admitted on social media that leaving the Plains was a difficult choice.

“I have loved Auburn from the moment I knew Auburn,” Nix said in an Instagram post . “All I ever wanted to do was win a championship for Auburn. I can truthfully say that I’ve given everything that I have for that goal, and I have played in so many amazing games because of it.”

Over his three seasons at Auburn, Nix has passed for 7,251 yards, 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He has also rushed for 869 yards and 18 touchdowns over three seasons.

Nix has often been criticized for a lack of consistency in the SEC, but he will now take over the reins of an Oregon offense that is under a new coaching staff. Mario Cristobal departed for Miami during this installment of the coaching carousel, and Dan Lanning has now taken over the program.

Now, Ole Miss' focus still remains on finding a quarterback to take Matt Corral's place after the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. One option is Luke Altmyer who is currently on the roster, but if Altmyer is not the final choice, the Rebels will continue to search through the transfer portal.

