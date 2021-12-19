Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

(WGR 550) – After practice on Sunday, the Sabres announced that Alex Tuch will make his Sabres debut on Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tuch, who was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the Jack Eichel trade has missed the whole season due to shoulder surgery.

Tuch wasn’t expected to return until the middle to the end of January. Don Granato told reporters after practice, “He was waiting after practice for me to give him the OK, to tell him that he’s going into the lineup and he’s ready to go. He’s just as excited as anybody I’ve seen to play a game, because it’s here, because he’s putting that jersey on."

Tuch may play on the right wing with Dylan Cozens.

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice on Sunday. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.”

Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.

Drake Caggiula rejoined practice in what Granato called a non-contact basis, while Craig Anderson came out after practice to take a few shots.

The NHL announced on Sunday that in consultation with the NHLPA and doctors, they are not going to pause the season. They did announce that all games between Canadian teams and American teams between Dec. 20 and Dec. 23 will be postponed.

Be sure to join Brian Koziol and me Monday night for the pregame at 6:00 when we'll be joined live by Sabres G.M. Kevyn Adams.

Photo courtesy of @buffalosabres