ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

December 19, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

By Paul Solman
pbs.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism. On this edition for Sunday, December 19, the omicron variant’s spread causes...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
WTTW - Chicago PBS

December 18, 2021 - PBS NewsHour Weekend full episode

On this edition for Saturday, December 18, the omicron variant is spreading rapidly while shutdowns continue, why it’s so difficult to find rapid COVID-19 tests in the U.S., an update on the situation on the ground in Kentucky after last week’s devastating tornadoes, and a look at how musicians are attempting to make touring and concerts more sustainable. Hari Sreenivasan anchors from New York.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on December 12, 2021

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa. Mohamed El-Erian, chief financial adviser at Allianz. Click here to browse full transcripts of "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN, HOST: I'm Margaret Brennan in Washington.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 12/12

Hosted by Lee Cowan. In our cover story, Cowan talks with Kerry and Chris Kennedy about the proposed parole of the man who killed their father, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. Also: Rita Braver travels with first lady Dr. Jill Biden; Tony Dokoupil talks with Maggie Gyllenhaal about her first film as a director, "The Lost Daughter"; Mo Rocca interviews writer Fran Lebowitz; David Pogue examines the new James Webb Space Telescope; John Dickerson profiles New York Congressman Ritchie Torres; and Nancy Giles finds out what happens to letters mailed to Santa Claus, Indiana.
TV & VIDEOS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Hari Sreenivasan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newshour#San Francisco#Omicron#Democratic
The Independent

Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen dies after COVID battle

Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen, a staunch conservative, has died at age 52.Ericksen's death Friday came weeks after he said he had tested positive for the coronavirus while in El Salvador though his cause of death wasn't immediately released. The state Senate Republican Caucus confirmed his passing Saturday.Ericksen, a Ferndale Republican, reached out to Republican colleagues last month saying he had taken a trip to El Salvador and tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after he arrived. Reasons for his visit were unclear.In a message to state House and Senate members, Ericksen asked for advice on how to receive...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Watch Siri interrupt Ted Cruz as he bashes Big Tech during Fox News interview

Siri, Apple's iconic AI virtual assistant, appeared to not be satisfied with Sen. Ted Cruz's attacks on Big Tech while he sat down with Fox News for an interview. Cruz, R-Texas, who was among several Republican lawmakers who spoke at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix this week, declared Big Tech "the single greatest threat to free speech" and "free and fair elections in America."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
Esquire

In the Spirit of Christmas, I Will Give Joe Manchin the Smallest Benefit of the Tiniest Doubt

On Wednesday morning, Manu Raju of CNN reported about a Tuesday night conference call involving Senator Joe Manchin and the rest of the Democratic senatorial caucus. Judging by a thread on Raju’s electric Twitter machine, Manchin told his putative colleagues in the party that he still has “concerns” about the Build Back Better bill, chief among them his existential terror of inflation. Optimists chimed in with the inevitable, “Hey, at least they’re still talking” happy-chat. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer apparently told them he still intends to bring a motion-to-proceed vote on BBB after the holidays so that Manchin—and every damn Republican—can go on record opposing enormously popular programs that will help millions of people. But Schumer also left open the possibility that some kind of agreement could still be reached with Manchin. Which I don’t believe for a second, but what the hell, it’s Christmas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Joy Reid's cheap shot at red states ignores blue state woes

MSNBC’s Joy Reid wants to talk about how residents of West Virginia and Kentucky are poor but their senators are rich. Perhaps this would be a good time to reevaluate the liberal policies that she holds so dear. Obviously upset by West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin tanking President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Analysis: Biden calls out anti-vax liars for promoting 'dangerous misinformation.' But don't expect anything to change

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. When President Joe Biden stood in the State Dining Room on Tuesday to deliver a nationally televised address on the Omicron variant, he spoke to two groups of Americans: the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. But Biden also delivered a brief (and blunt) message to a third group of Americans: those who are profiting by promoting lies about the pandemic and vaccines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy