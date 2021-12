DAGSBORO, Del.- One local organization is continuing to bring cheer to kids during the holiday season. “Santa’s Letters Incorporated” has been providing families with resources since 2018, and they’ve also been helping kids get their letters to Santa. The co-founder of the organization said they started this initiative by putting a mailbox in front of their home. But, the project has grown throughout the years and they’ve got a new mailbox and a bigger lights display.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO