The Nike SB Force 58 Keeps Things Simple In “Photon Dust”

Has unveiled a new Air Force 1 Fontanka “Pink Prime” colorway, following baby pink two-tone pairs earlier this year. The upcoming AF1 Fontanka sports a deconstructed look and is purposefully overdone with partially stacked and detached overlays on the eye stays, lateral swoosh, and heel tab sections. A range of matte, patent, and brushed materials adorn the uppers in “Off Noir,” “Pink Prime,” and “Summit White” hues while rough stitch detailing meander throughout the silhouette. The stacked tongue tab is embroidered with three multi-colored swooshes, and a Nike React midsole and split soft green outsole complete the bold retro-inspired look.
