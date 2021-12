TikTok is more than one of the most prominent social media platforms; the viral video app has now overtaken Google to become the world’s most popular website, overall. When it comes to viral trends, TikTok is the place to be. The application has taken over social media throughout the past few years, spawning a slew of popular dances, memes, and even recipes that users across the globe just had to try.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 HOURS AGO