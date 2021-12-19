ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Family of missing QVC employee responds to report of body being found

WRAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10...

www.wral.com

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Bodies Of Missing Couple Found

STAFFORD – Police made the grim announcement that Gary and Lorraine Parker, who had been reported missing, were found dead in a densely wooded area of Warren Grove near their home. They had been reported missing on November 23 and were found at around 1 p.m. on November 30. A...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WRAL News

Body of missing 21-year-old QVC employee found following massive fire at distribution facility

Rocky Mount, N.C. — A body found inside a QVC distribution facility following a massive 5-alarm fire was identified as a missing 21-year-old man. The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said search and rescue members located the body on the outbound side of the loading dock at the distribution facility on Sunday morning. The body was identified as Kevon Ricks around 4 p.m.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
People

Employee, 21, Found Dead After QVC Distribution Center Catches Fire: 'A Great Person,' Says Mom

The body of a 21-year-old man was found inside of a loading dock at a QVC distribution center this weekend after a fire tore through the facility in North Carolina. According to Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office, the body of Kevon Ricks was recovered on Sunday morning after a fire erupted inside the warehouse just after 2 a.m. on Saturday. Ricks, father to a 1-year-old son, was found on the "outbound side of the loading dock" of the building, located near Rocky Mount in Edgecombe County.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

QVC employee hasn't been heard from since Rocky Mount fire

QVC employee hasn't been heard from since Rocky Mount fire. While QVC officials said that everyone inside the center made it out of the building safe, the sheriff's office is investigating a report of a one employee who is missing, 21-year-old Kevon Ricks. Reporter: Aaron Thomas. Photographer: Brad Simmons.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
iheart.com

Body Found In QVC Distribution Center

Fire Search and Recovery members confirmed a body identified as Kevon Ricks was discovered "on the outbound side of the loading dock" at the QVC building in Rocky Mount, a statement from the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office shared on its Facebook page confirmed. "On 12/19/2021, at approximately 11:30 am, Fire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
QVC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Modesto Bee

Official: Worker’s body found after fire at QVC facility

Authorities have recovered the body of a man who was working at a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network when a massive fire erupted, destroying most of the facility, a local official said Sunday. Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans said authorities found the man's body...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Richmond Register

Missing man found deceased

33-year-old Matthew Cox of Richmond was found dead on the evening of Nov. 29 in the Burnt Ridge Road area of Madison County. A passerby noticed Cox's 2017 Toyota Camry and contacted law enforcement. The Rockcastle County Sheriff's department located Cox inside the vehicle. Richmond Police also responded to the scene and are currently conducting a death investigation.
RICHMOND, KY
WBUR

Body of missing Woburn woman found in marsh in Saugus

The body of a Massachusetts woman who had been missing since last weekend has been found in a marsh in Saugus, authorities said. Sherell Pringle, 40, of Woburn, who was last seen on Saturday, was found in Saugus on Tuesday and foul play is suspected in her death, according to a statement from the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
SAUGUS, MA
Idaho8.com

A body was found in a QVC facility that was heavily damaged in a fire

A body was found Sunday in a North Carolina distribution center for QVC, the shopping television network, one day after a five-alarm fire tore through the facility. At least 75% of the building was destroyed in the fire, according to Corey Mercer, the fire chief in Rocky Mount, in the northeastern part of the state.
ACCIDENTS

