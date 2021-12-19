Family of missing QVC employee responds to report of body being found

STAFFORD – Police made the grim announcement that Gary and Lorraine Parker, who had been reported missing, were found dead in a densely wooded area of Warren Grove near their home. They had been reported missing on November 23 and were found at around 1 p.m. on November 30. A...
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A body found inside a QVC distribution facility following a massive 5-alarm fire was identified as a missing 21-year-old man. The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said search and rescue members located the body on the outbound side of the loading dock at the distribution facility on Sunday morning. The body was identified as Kevon Ricks around 4 p.m.
The body of a missing woman was found by family of hers in Saugus, Massachusetts, Tuesday, days after her disappearance. The family of Sherell Pringle, 40, told NBC10 Boston they had found her body Tuesday morning along the Rumney Marsh Reservation. "My mother was a strong, independent woman, a dream...
The body of a 21-year-old man was found inside of a loading dock at a QVC distribution center this weekend after a fire tore through the facility in North Carolina. According to Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office, the body of Kevon Ricks was recovered on Sunday morning after a fire erupted inside the warehouse just after 2 a.m. on Saturday. Ricks, father to a 1-year-old son, was found on the "outbound side of the loading dock" of the building, located near Rocky Mount in Edgecombe County.
QVC employee hasn't been heard from since Rocky Mount fire. While QVC officials said that everyone inside the center made it out of the building safe, the sheriff's office is investigating a report of a one employee who is missing, 21-year-old Kevon Ricks. Reporter: Aaron Thomas. Photographer: Brad Simmons.
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a woman missing since the end of last month said Wednesday morning it is her body that was found in a vehicle in a ditch in West Valley City early Tuesday evening. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt....
Fire Search and Recovery members confirmed a body identified as Kevon Ricks was discovered "on the outbound side of the loading dock" at the QVC building in Rocky Mount, a statement from the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office shared on its Facebook page confirmed. "On 12/19/2021, at approximately 11:30 am, Fire...
A Pike County woman, missing for nearly 24 hours, was found Dec. 14 after a massive search. Jenny Madden, 49, of Marrowbone, went missing December 13 after wandering from her home. “It’s a miracle,” Loretta Moreno, Jenny’s sister, said. “Jenny said she prayed to God that everything would be alright.”...
Authorities have recovered the body of a man who was working at a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network when a massive fire erupted, destroying most of the facility, a local official said Sunday. Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans said authorities found the man's body...
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been found dead after a massive fire early Saturday morning at the QVC distribution center in Edgecombe County. A family member of the victim confirms the person found dead is 21-year-old Kevon Ricks. Officials later confirmed it was Ricks who died.
33-year-old Matthew Cox of Richmond was found dead on the evening of Nov. 29 in the Burnt Ridge Road area of Madison County. A passerby noticed Cox's 2017 Toyota Camry and contacted law enforcement. The Rockcastle County Sheriff's department located Cox inside the vehicle. Richmond Police also responded to the scene and are currently conducting a death investigation.
MCKEESPORT — UPDATE 12/10/21: Donald Arrington has been found. McKeesport Police Department is requesting your help in locating Donald Arrington. The 63-year-old was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 1 around 1 p.m. He’s a Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs 255 lbs. Donald has mobility...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — After going missing earlier this month, 37-year-old Clarissa Jones was found dead over the weekend in Lynchburg. Now, her family is speaking out about her death and the man who was arrested in connection with her homicide. Clarissa’s family reported her missing on Dec. 2,...
The Miami-Dade Police Department says human remains were found Wednesday in rural Homestead, as investigators searched for missing 27-year-old mother, Andreae Lloyd. MDPD says the medical examiner’s office will now work to positively identify the remains. Lloyd works as a caretaker and was working at a home at 13840...
The body of a Massachusetts woman who had been missing since last weekend has been found in a marsh in Saugus, authorities said. Sherell Pringle, 40, of Woburn, who was last seen on Saturday, was found in Saugus on Tuesday and foul play is suspected in her death, according to a statement from the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
The body of a missing 13-year-old girl has been recovered five days after a devastating tornado claimed the lives of six of her family members. Nyssa Brown and her six other family members were killed when the EF-3 tornado with peak winds estimated at 165 mph hit Kentucky during the early hours of Saturday.
A body was found Sunday in a North Carolina distribution center for QVC, the shopping television network, one day after a five-alarm fire tore through the facility. At least 75% of the building was destroyed in the fire, according to Corey Mercer, the fire chief in Rocky Mount, in the northeastern part of the state.
Comments / 0