Family of missing QVC employee responds to report of body being found

The body of a 21-year-old man was found inside of a loading dock at a QVC distribution center this weekend after a fire tore through the facility in North Carolina. According to Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office, the body of Kevon Ricks was recovered on Sunday morning after a fire erupted inside the warehouse just after 2 a.m. on Saturday. Ricks, father to a 1-year-old son, was found on the "outbound side of the loading dock" of the building, located near Rocky Mount in Edgecombe County.

ROCKY MOUNT, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO