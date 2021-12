We know that The Flash season 8 episode 6 is going to be airing in March, and we now have a small sense of what it’s going to be about. At the end of this past episode, we had an opportunity to see Barry and Iris’ kids Nora and Bart make an appearance at a New Year’s Eve party several years ago — in other words, during the origins of Barry getting his powers. This is back when Eddie Thawne was alive, which does explain on some level why Rick Cosnett is returning to the series in the new year. The same goes, of course, for getting to see more of Jordan Fisher and Jessica Parker Kennedy.

