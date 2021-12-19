ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

WANTED: Woman throws wine bottle at employee, knocks over several shelves before attempting to rob a Walgreens

By Danica Sauter
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HzIOK_0dRFXNMM00

HOUSTON (KETK) – A woman is wanted in the Houston area after she threw a wine bottle at an employee and knocked over several shelves before robbing a Walgreens.

Longview police investigating shooting death of 27-year-old man

According to our NBC affiliate, KPRC , the woman identified as 28-year-old Liesha Nakia Groover is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in the Nov. 26 incident.

The robbery took place at a Walgreens in the 500 block of West Little York Road in North Houston.

According to KPRC, court documents show that Groover was attempting to purchase an item when she got into an argument with the cashier about the change she believed she was owed. During the argument, Groover demanded all of the money from the register and tried to get behind the counter.

Tyler police searching for 3 involved in different crimes, accused of stealing from Walmart, truck

The employee refused to give the woman any cash and told her only employees were allowed behind the counter.

Groover then knocked over several shelves inside the store before she started throwing several bottles of wine on the ground, a criminal complaint stated, according to KPRC. She then threw a wine bottle at the cashier’s head before grabbing another wine bottle and leaving the store in a black SUV.

The bottle hit the wall behind the cashier, who was not injured, according to KPRC.

Longview Police seeking public assistance to identify subject in aggravated robbery in Walmart

The store’s surveillance camera recorded the altercation in the store and a witness captured the woman’s getaway on his cellphone, according to KPRC.

When law enforcement reviewed the footage, a warrant was issued for Groover’s arrest.

According to court documents obtained by KPRC, Groover had a criminal history dating back to 2013 with prior convictions for assault causing bodily injury.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

2 arrested for endangering 4 children, the kids were found covered in feces, without clothes and locked in room in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested this week for child endangerment. Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies found four children inside a residence that was “extremely dirty.” Some of the children were covered in feces and locked inside a room without clothes. Katelynn Schengeli was detained on Wednesday and charged with four counts of […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gladewater PD searching for 4 they say broke into ATM

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday morning, around 5:30 a.m., Gladewater Police received a call of suspicious activity at City National Bank at 895 E. Broadway Ave. When officers arrived at 5:32 a.m., they recovered a stolen vehicle and discovered the ATM at the bank had been broken into and an undisclosed amount of cash […]
GLADEWATER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Longview, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Longview, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
North Houston, TX
City
Tyler, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Family escapes uninjured after fire destroys Lufkin home

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday night, the Lufkin Fire Department was called to an engulfed home in the 600 block of North Raguet Street. Four family members told the Lufkin Fire Marshal, Ozzie Jarman, that they were home around 10:20 p.m. when they heard a “boom.” “They said the house then filled with smoke […]
LUFKIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wine Bottle#Robbery#Nbc#Kprc
KETK / FOX51 News

4 injured when large fire breaks out at Houston-area refinery

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — Crews were working to extinguish a large fire at a Houston-area refinery that broke out early Thursday, injuring four people. The fire started at about 1 a.m. at ExxonMobil’s refinery in Baytown, which is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Houston. Four people were injured but everyone else on site […]
BAYTOWN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK GIVES BACK: Troup Police Department

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, KETK recognized the Troup Police Department for their service to the community. KETK’s Perry Elyaderani spoke with Police Chief Pat Hendrix. The Troup Police Department started in 2006. Chief Hendrix said that the Troup PD has teamed up with the community often to provide support to others, like raise […]
TROUP, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

After 75 years, Lindale Candy Co. still makes holidays a little sweeter

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – It might be the season for cold weather outside, but it’s warm inside the Lindale Candy Company. On average more than 112 degrees warmer to be exact and Owner Jeremiah Cagle loves every second of it.  “So, you know um it’s been fun it’s been really fun being the candy fun,” said Jeremiah Cagle, owner of Lindale Candy Company . Out of all the […]
LINDALE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Business is booming for East Texas fireworks store ahead of Christmas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With East Texas expecting temperatures in the 70s, many people are adjusting their Christmas plans and moving outdoors to celebrate this season. As a result, the firework industry is booming especially because COVID restrictions have loosened over time. Firework stores said they are not used to seeing many customers. “Some people […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

1K+
Followers
493
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy