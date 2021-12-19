Jets report card: Still the same defensive problems

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grading the Jets’ 31-24 loss to the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday.

Offense

Things went well early and then fell apart. The Jets had 54 total yards in the second half after gaining 174 in the first half. QB Zach Wilson (13 of 23, 170 yards, 80.0 rating, 1 rushing TD, 1 fumble) made some nice improvisational plays but could not muster much in the fourth quarter when the Jets needed it. The offensive line gave up six sacks. The tight ends were more involved (five catches, 93 yards) than usual, which was a positive.

Grade: C

Defense

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the Jets can’t stop the run. The Dolphins entered the game ranked 31st in the NFL in rushing offense, averaging 79.2 yards per game. They rushed for 184 yards Sunday. RB Duke Johnson, who was only playing because of Miami’s COVID issues, rushed 22 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns. CB Brandin Echols came up with a huge pick-six in the fourth quarter and safety Ashtyn Davis had an early interception of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (16 of 27, 196 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 75.5 rating).

Grade: D

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JsWuz_0dRFX5YX00
Duke Johnson finished with 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Jets.

Special Teams

Kicker Eddy Pineiro made all of his kicks, a field goal and three extra points. That is a positive. Punter Braden Mann had an up-and-down day. He had a 63-yard punt and a 29-yarder. The Jets got nothing out of the return game and their coverage units were good except for a personal foul penalty on Jason Pinnock on a punt.

Grade: C

Coaching

The Jets showed a lot of fight. They have not packed it in at least. Robert Saleh still has the team playing hard. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur had a good first half and showed a lot of creativity. He also gave Wilson some easy throws to make. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has not solved the issues with stopping the run and it is killing the Jets.

