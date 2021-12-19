Seasonal temperatures for the next few days

Temps are warmer today. High of 59 and low of 48 today. No rain yet today. Terre Haute right now is warm and a south wind. Temps are near record high levels. Water vapor satellite has more moisture moving this way. Satellite has more clouds moving in. All clear for now on radar. Rain moves in overnight but still end Saturday morning for the rest of Christmas. Rainfall does not look real heavy. More rain to start next week. Does look like some colder weather down the road. Tonight, rain developing and 56. Tomorrow, am rain and 62. Mild and wet to start next week and then dry and cooler to end next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO