Seasonal temperatures for the next few days

By Savanna Brito
MyWabashValley.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe started the weekend off rainy, but it cleared up pretty fast yesterday morning. No rain in sight for...

www.mywabashvalley.com

KOMO News

Christmas weekend snow could bring 1-4 inches in metro before temperature drop

SEATTLE - Friday will be cloudy with showers at times, especially in the afternoon. At the same time, more snow will be falling in the Cascade passes so drivers heading out of town for the holiday need to be ready for winter driving conditions. As the showers increase in the afternoon, they will turn over to snow in Whatcom and parts of Skagit County.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Christmas Weekend Brings Mild Temperatures, Patchy Rain

CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather in the Chicago area will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night. Lows will be in the mid 30s. For Friday, areas of patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 50s. A high of 52 degrees in Chicago will be 17 degrees above average for Christmas Eve. Temperatures will be mild in the 40s with patchy light rain for Christmas evening. Christmas Day will start off with a chance for showers. The best chance for rain will be before 9 a.m. for most locations. Expect late day...
CHICAGO, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Possible T-Storms Christmas morning!

Temps are warmer today. High of 59 and low of 48 today. No rain yet today. Terre Haute right now is warm and a south wind. Temps are near record high levels. Water vapor satellite has more moisture moving this way. Satellite has more clouds moving in. All clear for now on radar. Rain moves in overnight but still end Saturday morning for the rest of Christmas. Rainfall does not look real heavy. More rain to start next week. Does look like some colder weather down the road. Tonight, rain developing and 56. Tomorrow, am rain and 62. Mild and wet to start next week and then dry and cooler to end next week.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures In The 50s, Rain On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS)– Mild temperatures are ahead. Friday’s temperatures will be in the 50s with scattered showers throughout the day. Milder Christmas Eve morning @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ebOLzw4lQy — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 24, 2021 Rain develops and then wraps up by Christmas morning. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s for most of the week with scattered rain chances.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Christmas Eve Rain Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Christmas Eve…. and it doesn’t feel very ‘Christmas-y” right now. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50’s today. That’s nearly 20 degrees warmer than average for this time of the year. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Christmas Day temperatures have a solid chance to hit the 60 degree mark. I believe the last 60 degree Christmas we have seen was all the way back in 1982 when we hit 66 for the high. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The record high for Christmas Day is 67 degrees. Skies will remain overcast today with just an isolated chance for rain...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MyWabashValley.com

A warm Christmas holiday

After a cold Wednesday, temps rebounded fast yesterday. We have near record warmth Christmas Eve and Day. No white Christmas in sight here. Enjoy the well above seasonal temps. Temps will hold on to this pattern for a little while at least. The next chance for rain comes today into...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Independent

Temperatures set to drop as forecasters predict white Christmas

Forecasters have said a “white Christmas” is likely for parts of the UK, and have issued a cold weather warning for the festive period as temperatures are set to drop.Snow is predicted to fall in Snowdonia north Wales, and the Pennines on December 25 as a band of rain coming in from the south west moves northwards and meets colder air.Motorists driving to see family and friends in south Wales and south-west England have been warned to take care on the roads as heavy downpours could hit both regions.Here's your latest #Christmas forecast 🌧️🌥️🎄Most of us in the UK...
