Congress & Courts

Sen. Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID

Bakersfield Californian
 5 days ago

Sen. Elizabeth Warren tested positive for COVID on Sunday, the Massachusetts Democrat shared in a tweet. “I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week,...

CBS Denver

Congressman Jason Crow Announces Breakthrough Case Of COVID-19

(CBS4) — The Office of Congressman Jason Crow confirmed he recently tested positive for COVID-19, following an official trip to Ukraine. Rep. Crow said he is fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms. Rep. Jason Crow (credit: CBS) “I just returned from an official congressional delegation visit to Ukraine and tested positive for a breakthrough COVID infection,” Rep. Crow said in a statement released Sunday. Crow represents Colorado’s Sixth Congressional District. “I’m thankful to be fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing only mild symptoms (the vaccine is safe and effective),” he stated. “Everyone eligible should get vaccinated and boosted to help prevent major illness and protect the wider community,” Crow added. He also said he will continue to push for “affordable access to rapid, reliable testing for all Americans.” Officials say Crow is now quarantining at home. Crow was among three Democratic members of Congress who announced Sunday that they have breakthrough coronavirus infections. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey shared that they had tested positive for COVID-19 via tweets from their official accounts. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)  
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Biden says he was tested for COVID-19, no results yet

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he received another COVID-19 test on Wednesday, five days after exposure to the virus from a member of his staff, but has not received the results yet. Biden tested negative for the virus three days after he was exposed. The...
U.S. POLITICS
WSAV News 3

Biden and Dems scramble to salvage social, climate package

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, along with progressive and moderate Democrats, appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin, the holdout Democrat who effectively tanked the party’s signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative. In the days since the West Virginia lawmaker gave a thumbs down on the package, delivering a […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Redorbit.com

Elizabeth Warren Spends Thousands on Attack Ads Against Elon Musk

Elizabeth Warren’s Warren Democrats, Inc., spent $3,340 on Facebook ads from December 11 to December 18. Who did Warren spend most of that money on? Apparently, smearing Elon Musk. The attack ads were part of a promotion for Warren’s proposed wealth tax. They accused Elon Musk of being a...
ECONOMY
The Atlantic

Biden Won Big With a Bad Hand

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is taking heat for sinking, at least for the moment, the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act. But before pointing fingers, Democrats should use those fingers to count votes. The past may cast some light on the politics of narrow majorities. Republicans had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Trump ally and Pennsylvania Republican Scott Perry's House committee collision course

The House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection has moved into a new stage as, for the first time, it targets a sitting member of Congress: Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa. While it is unusual for Congress to investigate one of its own members, it is equally unusual for a sitting lawmaker to be accused of aiding an attempt to overturn a presidential election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Reuters

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
POTUS
Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Thinking of a different 'emperor'

A recent Community Voices piece retold the folktale about the vain and ignorant emperor who believes nonsense about his own magnificence. Doting officials and uncomfortable townspeople, afraid to confront the emperor, play along with his fantasy until he is exposed by a child. In this retelling of the story, Gov....
SCIENCE

