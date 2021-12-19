Twitter reacts to Titans' ugly Week 15 loss to Steelers

The Tennessee Titans were their own worst enemy in Week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and to nobody’s surprise that led to a loss.

While the defense was phenomenal once again, the offense was anything but, as the latter unit turned the ball over four times, including three in Tennessee territory.

The Steelers turned those four turnovers into 12 points, and were able to muster up a touchdown drive on the strength of multiple penalties, some of which were questionable.

Whatever the case may be, it’s hard to completely blame the officials when the Titans shot themselves in the foot on numerous occasions and basically handed the Steelers points throughout the game.

With the loss, the Titans allowed the Indianapolis Colts to inch closer in the division, and they squandered an opportunity to control their own destiny for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which is owned by the Kansas City Chiefs going into Week 16.

Tennessee now sits in the No. 3 seed in the conference and can clinch the division with a win over the San Francisco 49ers and a Colts loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Now, the Twitter reaction from the Week 15 loss, most of which rightly focused on the Titans’ costly turnovers.