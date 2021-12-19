ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans' Kevin Byard shreds officials after Week 15 loss to Steelers

By Mike Moraitis
 5 days ago
Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard didn’t mince words when it came to the performance of the officials in the Week 15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers’ lone touchdown drive of the game was aided by three penalties, all of which were questionable. At the risk of getting fined, Byard called out the officials for those three flags, according to Nick Gray of The Tennessean.

“I don’t know if I get fined or whatever, but I think the majority of the calls in this game were complete BS,” Byard said after the game. “I think the pass interference on Buster [Skrine], I think he was turned around and playing the ball. He was just hand fighting. Even the hit on Kristian [Fulton], I don’t think it was a dirty play. I think he was just trying to make a play on the ball and lodge the ball out. Unfortunately the guy got hurt. Also, the pass interference (by Fulton) in the end zone.

“So, the one drive fueled by penalties, they got a touchdown. The rest of the game, I really felt like the defense was flying around and playing with speed. I told all the guys while the QB was kneeling that I was really proud of the effort the defense played with today.”

Tennessee’s defense had a lot to overcome on Sunday.

On top of the questionable calls, the offense handed the Steelers the ball in Titans territory three times, leading to nine points. A fourth turnover also helped Pittsburgh notch another field goal.

Even with all that, Tennessee’s defense allowed just 19 points and 168 yards of total offense, an effort that should be more than enough to win any game.

The Titans will look to get back on track in Week 16 when they host the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

