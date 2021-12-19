ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallon Sherrock's bid to repeat past PDC heroics falls flat at Alexandra Palace

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKQxr_0dRFWPYh00

Fallon Sherrock’s dreams of repeating her PDC World Championship heroics were dashed by veteran Steve Beaton at Alexandra Palace

Sherrock was making her first appearance since her history-making run in 2019 when she beat Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic to become the first woman to win a match in the tournament.

But her hopes of sinking 1996 champion Beaton – who was making a record 31st appearance – fell flat as the 57-year-old defied the boos to claim a 3-2 win.

Sherrock, who proved her 2019 run was no fluke by going on to reach the Nordic Masters final and the Gram Slam quarter-finals, started as a marginal favourite to overcome her opponent.

But she blew a two-leg lead to lose the first set, and despite levelling she was whitewashed in the third set to once again hand Beaton the advantage.

Beaton, who touched a 104 average in the first set, had been playing above expectations but Sherrock stormed back to win the fourth set and force the decider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Z1Oz_0dRFWPYh00

The extent of Sherrock’s popularity was evident as the fans took against Beaton, with boos ringing around the arena as he sealed a 68 checkout to complete his victory.

Eighth seed Jonny Clayton survived a scare to edge teenager Keane Barry 3-2 and book his place in the second round.

Clayton, the reigning Grand Prix champion, fought back from 2-1 down in a high-quality match that featured no fewer than 10 three-figure checkouts to secure victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HimYO_0dRFWPYh00

Debutants Florian Hempel and Martijn Kleermaker cruised through their first-round matches against Marin Schindler and John Michael respectively.

In the afternoon session, Ross Smith produced back-to-back checkouts of 167 and 102 to sink former BDO world champion Stephen Bunting 3-2 in their second-round clash.

In first-round action, there were debut wins for Alan Soutar and Jason Heaver, while Maik Kuivenhoven beat Ky Smith 3-1 to set up a clash with fourth seed James Wade.

