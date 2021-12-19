Pa. lawmakers target fentanyl sources in defense bill

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf signed several bills into law. House Bills 291 & 1260 will ensure that older Pennsylvanians continue to have access to crucial savings through PACENET, a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of older adults who need assistance with paying for their prescription medications. Wolf also signed Senate Bill 729 into law which will give certified nursing assistants or CNAs the flexibility to complete portions of their education virtually instead of the 120 hours of in-class and clinical training currently required. It will allow more flexibility for those participating in state-approved nursing aide training programs and help address the staffing shortages facing many nursing facilities in the state.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO