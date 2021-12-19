ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. lawmakers target fentanyl sources in defense bill

By Ashley Murray Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON — Two U.S. lawmakers from Pennsylvania want to crack down on foreign countries flooding America’s drug...

abc27 News

Pa. lawmakers applaud passing of broadband expansion bill

(WHTM) — Three Pa. lawmakers are applauding House Bill 2071 becoming an official law. Now Act 96 of 2021, the new law will establish the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority to coordinate and facilitate funds in order to bring high-speed internet service to rural and other underserved communities across the state. While the Commonwealth is expected […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Pa. lawmakers lack votes to halt Wolf’s carbon-pricing plan

The Republican-controlled state House of Representatives voted Wednesday to block the centerpiece of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to fight climate change, a cap-and-trade program to clamp down on carbon dioxide emissions from power plants, although the chamber for now lacks the votes to stop it. The vote, 130-70, was...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Erie Times News

Guest Opinion: Wolf, lawmakers fail to address collapse of Pa. disability system

Editor's note: The following was submitted by leaders of intellectual disability and autism service providers from across Pennsylvania. At a time when Pennsylvania has billions of dollars in federal money plus state treasury receipts dramatically outperforming projections, the Wolf administration is failing to fully address the collapse of the community system that provides critical services for people with intellectual disability and autism. The administration’s actions may have tragic consequences for people with disabilities. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kpq.com

Newhouse Pleased with Defense Bill Passage

Members of the House of Representatives came together to overwhelmingly pass a $768 billion compromise on the National Defense Authorization Act last week. 4th District Representative Dan Newhouse said the bill sends a strong message to America’s allies and adversaries that the US is still determined to maintain its leadership role in the world.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Trump ally and Pennsylvania Republican Scott Perry's House committee collision course

The House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection has moved into a new stage as, for the first time, it targets a sitting member of Congress: Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa. While it is unusual for Congress to investigate one of its own members, it is equally unusual for a sitting lawmaker to be accused of aiding an attempt to overturn a presidential election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

After massive bust, Arizona lawmaker wants to beef up fentanyl-dealing punishment

(The Center Square) – An Arizona lawmaker wants to strengthen the penalty for drug dealers whose narcotics kill someone. State Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott, has introduced House Bill 2021, which, he said, would greatly strengthen penalties for individuals proven to have knowingly sold fentanyl-tainted drugs that lead to a person’s death.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wdac.com

Several PA Bills Become Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf signed several bills into law. House Bills 291 & 1260 will ensure that older Pennsylvanians continue to have access to crucial savings through PACENET, a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of older adults who need assistance with paying for their prescription medications. Wolf also signed Senate Bill 729 into law which will give certified nursing assistants or CNAs the flexibility to complete portions of their education virtually instead of the 120 hours of in-class and clinical training currently required. It will allow more flexibility for those participating in state-approved nursing aide training programs and help address the staffing shortages facing many nursing facilities in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

House progressives beg Biden to enact parts of $2T spending bill

The leader of a group of 95 left-wing House Democrats called on President Biden Wednesday to take executive action implementing portions of the $2 trillion Build Back Better Act. The statement from Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) came three days after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced he could not support the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTAJ

Democrats ‘not giving up’ on Biden bill, talks with Manchin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin, the holdout Democrat who effectively tanked the party’s signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative with his own jarring year-end announcement. But Republicans are voicing greater confidence now that they can beat back much of what they don’t […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
wlvr.org

Lawmakers vote to stop Pa.’s entrance to cap-and-trade program

State lawmakers voted to stop a new rule that would let Pennsylvania join a regional program targeting greenhouse gas emissions. Gov. Tom Wolf is likely to veto the measure, but that won’t mean the regulation could immediately take effect. Joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is a central piece...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Beaver County Times

Policy changes needed to restore manufacturing jobs in western Pa., lawmakers say

State lawmakers expect Beaver County’s cracker plant to help rebuild western Pennsylvania’s once-robust manufacturing industry, but say policy changes are equally critical to that vision. Pennsylvania must lower its corporate income tax rate, invest in transportation infrastructure and simplify its permitting process to truly compete for manufacturing jobs,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

PA lawmakers debate election funding during final week of 2021 session

HARRISBURG, PA. (ErieNewsNow) - Voting laws and election integrity have been at the center of many debates since the 2020 General Election. Lawmakers continue to debate matters surrounding election integrity and reform around the country, as well as the impact they might have. Topics like ballot counting and duration, Voter...
HARRISBURG, PA

