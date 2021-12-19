ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Joe Manchin Says He Will Not Support The Build Back Better Plan

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (KDKA) – On Sunday morning, President Joe Biden’s economic plan took a major hit after a key Senate Democrat said he does not support and will not vote for his Build Back Better Plan. The nearly $2 trillion package would require the full support of the...

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
MarketRealist

When Is Joe Manchin Up for Reelection and Why Does He Oppose BBB?

While the bipartisan infrastructure bill finally saw the light of day, another piece of legalization has been stuck in Congress. We're talking about the BBB (Build Back Better) bill, which has divided the Democratic party. Joe Manchin, the Democratic Senator from West Virginia, is against the bill. When is he due for reelection and why does he oppose the BBB bill?
Fox News

How Democrats can actually pass Build Back Better in 2022

With 10 surprise words uttered on "Fox News Sunday," Sen. Joe Manchin became both the target of deflating ire from his Democrat colleagues and a singular example of party-bucking courage to his Republican friends across the aisle. Responding to a question from Bret Baier about the Build Back Better Act,...
Esquire

In the Spirit of Christmas, I Will Give Joe Manchin the Smallest Benefit of the Tiniest Doubt

On Wednesday morning, Manu Raju of CNN reported about a Tuesday night conference call involving Senator Joe Manchin and the rest of the Democratic senatorial caucus. Judging by a thread on Raju’s electric Twitter machine, Manchin told his putative colleagues in the party that he still has “concerns” about the Build Back Better bill, chief among them his existential terror of inflation. Optimists chimed in with the inevitable, “Hey, at least they’re still talking” happy-chat. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer apparently told them he still intends to bring a motion-to-proceed vote on BBB after the holidays so that Manchin—and every damn Republican—can go on record opposing enormously popular programs that will help millions of people. But Schumer also left open the possibility that some kind of agreement could still be reached with Manchin. Which I don’t believe for a second, but what the hell, it’s Christmas.
