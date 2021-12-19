ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Travel tech firm Mondee nears $1 bln SPAC deal to go public - WSJ

By Reuters Staff
 5 days ago

(Adds details from the report, context)

Dec 19 (Reuters) - California-based Mondee Inc is nearing a deal with a blank-check firm that would value the travel-technology firm at about $1 billion and take it public, the Wall Street Journal reported here on Sunday.

Mondee will merge with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) ITHAX Acquisition Corp, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. A deal could be announced as soon as Monday.

The firm would raise a $50 million private investment in public equity with funds affiliated with Morgan Stanley Investment Management and other investors as part of its deal, the report added.

Mondee did not immediately respond to request for a comment outside of business hours.

Since its founding in 2011, it has acquired multiple platforms in the travel tech space, including Rocketrip and Cosmopolitan Travel Services.

Recently, travel-booking services provider American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) also announced its plans to go public via merger with Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in a deal valued at around $5.3 billion.

IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch

ZeroFox goes public in $1.4B SPAC deal

As part of the transaction, Maryland-based ZeroFox — which has raised more than $154 million in funding since it was founded in 2013 — will acquire IDX, a consumer privacy platform that claims to be America’s largest provider of data breach response services. The company’s technology will...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

