CHICAGO – A man already in Cook County Jail for another charge was arrested for the murder of a 59-year-old Lincoln Square man earlier this month. Just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 1, police responded to the 2600 block of West Catalpa on the report of a shooting. After a preliminary investigation, police believe a 59-year-old man, later identified as Rae Park, was shot and killed amid a robbery attempt as he sat in his car.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO