Beavercreek church feeds 350 families this Christmas
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Workers at the Vineyard Church made sure over 300 families would be able to celebrate with a full meal this Christmas.
On Sunday, December 19, Dayton Vineyard Church gave away 350 Christmas Dinners to families in need.
According to a release by the church, families could register ahead of time for a free meal kit that included not only the sides for a full Christmas dinner, but a whole frozen turkey as well.
These meals ensured many local families would be well fed this holiday season.
"Hunger is a major issue in our community, and as a church, that's one of the needs that we meet," Caleb Roe, the lead Pastor of the church, said.
