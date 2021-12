SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Millions of Americans are on the move for the big holiday weekend even as the highly-transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus drives the second-largest surge in cases since the pandemic began. “I feel pretty safe because I’m vaccinated and boosted and keep my mask on,” said Claire Jackson who was flying from the Bay Area to Arizona Thursday. Jackson is among an estimated 109 million Americans who will travel 50 miles or more between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, according to AAA. Six million are estimated to fly during the next few days. And, soon, the TSA security line...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO