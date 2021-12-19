ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowds Arrive At Mass Booster Vaccination Sites As COVID Cases Rise

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith COVID-19 surging across the state, health officials...

chicago.cbslocal.com

CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
WGNO

Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

“All of us have a date with omicron,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “If you’re going to interact with society, if you’re going to have any type of life, omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated.”
CBS News

One year after first Pfizer vaccination, COVID case continue to rise

It has been exactly one year since the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer vaccine -- the first of three COVID-19 vaccines now in use in the United States. During that time, more than 480 million shots have been administered. But even with those protections, case numbers have gone up 22% in the past two weeks. That sharp increase is a stark reminder that despite the effectiveness of the vaccines, the virus is still able to spread. Michael George has the latest.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
dallassun.com

COVID-19: BBMP clarifies stand on quarantine rules for international arrivals amid rising Omicron cases

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 18 (ANI): The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday, clarified that no decision has been taken so far regarding the compulsory quarantine for international arrivals from 'at-risk' countries, even if they test negative for COVID-19, said an official statement. "Any decision taken in this (compulsory...
The Independent

Titanic Exhibition Centre transforms into mass vaccination site

The Titanic Exhibition Centre in east Belfast has been transformed into Northern Ireland’s latest mass Covid vaccination centre. First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine as well as booster doses will be available. Tanya Daly, clinical lead of the Covid vaccination programme for the South Eastern Health and...
NewsChannel 36

Amid rising COVID cases, Guthrie urges community to remember flu vaccine

SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- Guthrie Health officials are urging the community to remember the influenza vaccine this year, and get protected. While COVID-19 has been the main topic of health discussions for two winters now, experts are warning this could create an opening for flu. At a news conference on...
MassLive.com

As COVID cases rise, which Mass. communities are seeing the biggest jump? Search your town or city

The week of Thanksgiving, Massachusetts saw an 88% spike in new COVID cases across the state, a pattern that mirrors a similar spike during the holiday week last year. Weekly cases in the state shot from 16,346 the week of Nov. 21 to 30,754 the following week. Cases remained elevated last week, but dropped by 3%, again mirroring a slight dip during the same week last year.
CBS Philly

New Jersey Reports 15,482 COVID-19 Cases, Shattering Wednesday’s Record As Omicron Spreads

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is spreading rapidly across the country and in the Philadelphia region. For the second day in a row, New Jersey reported a record number of new COVID cases. Health officials say there were more than 15,000 confirmed cases in one day. That shattered Wednesday’s record by almost 6,000 cases. More than 2,200 patients are currently hospitalized, which is less than previous surges in 2021 and last year.
CBS Philly

New Jersey Reaches Another Troubling Milestone With Record Number Of COVID-19 Cases

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey has reached another troubling milestone with a record number of COVID-19 cases. Officials are urging people to take precautions with holiday gatherings as they predict an especially difficult start to the new year. This is an alarming number and it’s expected to get worse, but most new cases are mild. Hospitals in New Jersey have an increasing number of patients, but they’re not serious COVID-19 cases. New Jersey has 9,711 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — the highest single-day total. “What we’re hearing and what we’re being told is the omicron. It’s so much more easily spread,” said...
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Marin County Reports Highest Cases Since January – ‘Deep Into Transition To Omicron’

MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) – More than 110 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Marin County on Tuesday, which health officials are attributing to the rapidly spreading omicron variant. According to health officials, 112 new cases were reported Tuesday alone, the highest total since January 13. During the surge in cases driven by the delta variant over the summer, the highest daily count was 86 new cases. The spike in cases comes less than a week after Marin County confirmed its first cases of the highly contagious variant. “We’re deep into the transition to Omicron,” Marin health officer Dr. Matt Willis said Wednesday....
NBC New York

Stunning Surge in NJ COVID Cases, as Positives Top 15,000 in a Day

New Jersey reported 15,482 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday -- more than double the state's pre-omicron record and an increase of nearly 60% in just one day. The stunning surge puts in stark relief just how quickly the omicron variant is spreading in the state and the region. New cases in the state are now only slightly behind new cases in New York City, with roughly the same population.
CBS Miami

Florida Sets New One Day Case Count For Coronavirus, 31,758 Cases Reported On Thursday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has just set a new one-day new case count for coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control database, 31,758 new cases were reported on December 23rd. The last record high was 27,802 set on August 26th, 2021 as the Delta variant surged through the state. The 7-day average for new cases is nearly 18,000 as of Friday. Miami-Dade and Broward’s positivity rate is more than 16 percent, health experts say the virus is considered under control when the positivity rate is below five percent. The recent increase in case counts comes after a surge in demand for testing before the holiday and concerns over the Omicron variant. There have been no new COVID deaths reported by the state to the CDC since December 22nd. There have now been 3,864,288 cases in the state and 62,347 deaths where COVID-19 was a contributing factor. Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties are listed as having a ”high” risk level for community transmission, according to the CDC.
