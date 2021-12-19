Beast of the East wrestling: Bethlehem Catholic’s Desmond, Kasak plus Nazareth’s Sasso earn titles

Nathan Desmond had a more enjoyable Beast of the East tournament than the week before at the Walsh Jesuit Ironman, and it had nothing to do about where he placed.

“The reality was after dropping a heartbreaker last week in the [Ironman] finals,” the Bethlehem Catholic freshman said, “I had to approach this tournament differently. It was about having more fun this time instead of worrying about winning.”

It’s hard to argue with the results.

Desmond did not allow a point in six dominant victories, including a 4-0 decision over Malvern Prep’s Anthony Mutarelli in Sunday’s 106-pound final.

He was joined by Golden Hawks teammate Tyler Kasak at 138 pounds and Nazareth’s Sonny Sasso (195) as Beast champions.

Nazareth finished fourth in the team standings, followed by Bethlehem Catholic (sixth), Notre Dame-GP (seventh), Saucon Valley (10th) and Faith Christian (20th). Blair Academy, in New Jersey, won its 21st consecutive team title.

Freshman Tahir Parkins (113) and sophomore Sean Kinney (285) were runners-up for the Blue Eagles, who had five medalists. Malvern Prep’s Nick Feldman, an Ohio State commit and the nation’s top-ranked pound-for-pound wrestler according to MatScouts, was the tournament’s outstanding wrestler. He had 29 takedowns, didn’t allow an offensive point and beat Kinney 16-6 in the final — the only time he didn’t win by fall or technical fall.

The Golden Hawks had four medalists, including Frinzi who finished third at 126 thanks to eight consecutive wins in the consolation bracket with a broken nose. The last five victories came by decision totaling 16 points.

Desmond returned to finding joy in the sport he has excelled at since a young age. He entered his first varsity season with a national ranking and a ton of internal pressure. That took away from the fun of reaching the final at the nation’s toughest tournament (Ironman) in his debut.

Desmond realized it, adjusted last week in practice and executed physically and mentally at the Beast.

“It was a long week,” he said. “But I got back in the room and worked on all the things that I thought were lacking last week at Ironman and worked on going out there and having fun with the sport.”

Kasak’s foes did not have much fun this weekend. The junior allowed a whopping three points in six dominant wins to claim his second major title in the first two weeks of the season.

The junior scored a takedown 25 seconds into his final against Greeneville, Tennessee, junior Hunter Mason, then got an escape early in the second period. Kasak then twice took blood time for a cut around his mouth. But he was not in danger of getting taken down in the last two periods.

Kasak scored in all his matches this weekend.

“Whether I score in the first 10 seconds or last 10 seconds,” he said, “it doesn’t matter. I have a better feel so opportunities are opening up more for me. I’m ready right away and I’m looking to score early and often. I feel like I worked really hard. It’s not always my strongest asset. Some may outwork me, but no one can out-believe me.”

Sasso’s confidence level is through the roof after his stellar performance to win the 195-pound title to improve to 12-0 this season. He fought off a solid shot attempt in the last 15 seconds by Salesianum, Delaware, junior Max Agresti to hold on for a 5-3 decision in the final.

“I’ve been in that scenario plenty of times,” he said. “I kept my cool, trusted my leg defense and was confident through the whole thing and it came out in my favor. I wrestled him a few times over the summer. He got a lot better. ... He’s got good positioning with his feet and good on his attacks.”

Sasso spent his summer dedicating himself to improving after last year’s disappointing seventh-place finish at states. He worked on all facets of his game.

It’s made a world of difference so far this season. He had three first-period pins, a major, a 12-5 decision and his 5-3 final.

“I knew that wasn’t me,” he said of last March. “I knew I was so much better than that. I went on a mission this summer and had a lot of success, and it’s continued.”

Notes

The Lehigh Valley contingent did well despite less than full lineups: Bethlehem Catholic was without freshman 132-pounder Kollin Rath, and Nazareth was missing 120-pounder Charlie Bunting and a 106-pounder. Saucon Valley was without four starters and Faith Christian was only granted partial entry (eight wrestlers). ... It was great to see 2021 NCAA runner-up and two-time PIAA champion Sammy Sasso here to support his brother and the rest of the Nazareth team. Notre Dame-GP graduate and current Navy standout Andrew Cerniglia was at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center both days to encourage the Crusaders. ... A total of 709 wrestlers from 109 schools participated in the 29th annual event.

Beast of the East

University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center (locals only)

Finals

106 : Desmond (BC) dec. Mutarelli (Malvern Prep), 4-0

113 : DeLuca (Blair, N.J.) pinned Parkins (Naz), 1:44

138 : Kasak (BC) dec. Mason (Greeneville, Tenn.), 3-0

195 : Sasso (Naz) dec. Agresti (Salesianum, Del.), 5-3

285 : Feldman (Malvern Prep) maj. dec. Kinney (Naz), 16-6

Third-place matches

126 : Frinzi (BC) dec. Roller (Lakeway Christian, Tenn.), 6-3

195 : Connolly (Malvern Prep) pinned Csencsits (SV), 0:45

Fifth-place matches

106 : Lee (Brooke Point, Va.) pinned Hubert (SV), 3:51

120 : Consiglio (Malvern Prep) by forfeit over McIntyre (BC)

132 : Barnhart (Malvern Prep) dec. Chletsos (ND), 1-0

160 : Morris (Kingsway Regional, N.J.) dec. Garcia (ND), 7-0

220 : Levey (Naz) by med. fft. over Stoll (Pope John, N.J.)

Seventh-place matches

106 : Smith (ND) dec. O’Keefe (St. John Vianney, N.J.), 3-1

120 : Botero (ND) dec. Schweitzer (ND), 3-1

152 : Maag (ND) dec. Wheatley (Naz), 5-2

Semifinals

106 : Desmond (BC) maj. dec. Degennaro (Jensen Beach, Fla.), 11-0

113 : Parkins (Naz) dec. Rivera (Lake Highland Prep, Fla.), 4-2

120 : Giampietro (Smyrna, Del.) by forfeit over McIntyre (BC)

132 : Vazquez (Delbarton, N.J.) dec. Chletsos (ND), 2-1

138 : Kasak (BC) dec. Perentin (Delbarton, N.J.), 3-0

160 : Ley (Lake Highland Prep, Fla.) dec. Garcia (ND), 5-4

195 : Sasso (Naz) dec. Lavalle (Hanover Park, N.J.), 12-5; Agresti (Salesianum, Del.) dec. Csencsits (SV), 9-2

285 : Kinney (Naz) pinned Tusin (Waynesburg), 1:52

Quarterfinals

106 : Desmond (BC) dec. Martin (Staunton River, Va.), 6-0; Degennaro (Jensen Beach, Fla.) maj. dec. Smith (ND), 11-3

113 : Parkins (Naz) dec. Jones (Delbarton, N.J.), 6-0

120 : Nini (Christian Brothers Academy, N.J.) Schweitzer (ND); McIntyre (BC) dec. Consiglio (Malvern Prep), 4-3

132 : Chletsos (ND) dec. Wright (Mount St. Joseph’s, Md.), 3-0; Vazquez (Delbarton, N.J.) pinned Campbell (BC), 3:18

138 : Kasak (BC) dec. Stein (Faith Christian), 6-2

145 : Wasilewski (Delbarton, N.J.) dec. Foster (Naz), 5-0

152 : Whalen (Clearview Regional, N.J.) dec. Wheatley (Naz), 5-1

160 : Garcia (ND) dec. Mainz (Brooke Point, Va.), 4-1

170 : Barrett (Northfield Mount Hermon, Mass.) dec. Jones (SV), 5-2

182 : Menifee (Fauquier, Va.) pinned Pfizenmayer (SV), 5:35

195 : Sasso (Naz) pinned Skove (Rumson-Fair Regional, N.J.), 0:56; Csencsits (SV) pinned Richens (Uintah, Utah), 1:31

220 : Stewart (Blair, N.J.) pinned Levey (Naz), 2:41

285 : Kinney (Naz) pinned Lacoma (Christiansburg, Va.), 4:30

Fifth-round consolations

106 : Hubert (SV) dec. Davis (Lake Highland Prep, Fla.), 3-0

120 : Botero (Faith Christian) pinned Saldate (Slam, Nev.), 0:19

126 : Alejandro (St. Joseph Metuchen, N.J.) dec. Hontz (Faith Christian), 7-1; Frinzi (BC) dec. Cottone (Shawnee, Del.), 3-1

132 : Fuller (St. Peter’s Prep, N.J.) dec. Rader (Naz), 6-0

138 : Doone (Naz) maj. dec. Odell (Danbury, Conn.), 13-5; Ognissanti (Blair) dec. Vaughn (ND), 1-0

145 : Alderfer (Faith Christian) dec. Robie (Christiansburg, Va.), 6-2

152 : Maag (ND) tech. fall Bridges (Frank W. Cox, Va.), 15-0, 3:36

170 : Cerchio (Delbarton, N.J.) by inj. def. over Okamoto (Naz), 3:04

182 : Gregg (Collinsgwood, N.J.) dec. LaPenna (ND), 7-2

285 : Muzika (Faith Christian) pinned Colon (Timberlane, N.H.), 1:39; Howard (Uintah, Utah) pinned Thompson (BC), 2:56

Sixth-round consolations

106 : Smith (ND) dec. Rossi (Hunterdon Central, N.J.), 4-3; Hubert (SV) dec. Martin (Staunton River, Va.), 4-3

120 : Botero (Faith Christian) dec. Kacena (Lake Highland Prep, Fla.), 6-5; Schweitzer (ND) pinned Arbogast (Benedictine College Prep, Va.), 3:53

126 : Frinzi (BC) dec. Dekraker (McDonogh, Md.), 6-2

132 : Conlin (Lake Highland Prep, Fla.) by inj. def. over Campbell (BC), 4:15

138 : Stoneking (Waynesburg) dec. Stein (Faith Christian), 6-4; Bouyssou (Scituate) pinned Doone (Naz), 1:20

145 : Crawford (Wyoming Seminary) pinned Foster (Naz), 5:53, TB-2; Griffin (Hill School) dec. Alderfer (Faith Christian), 6-4

152 : Wheatley (Naz) dec. Palmucci (Kingsway Regional, N.J.), 4-2; Maag (ND) dec. Koch (Blair, N.J.), 6-3

170 : Cerchio (Delbarton, N.J.) maj. dec. Jones (SV), 9-0

182 : Castillo (Lower Cape May Regional, N.J.) pinned Pfizenmayer (SV), 3:10

220 : Levey (Naz) pinned Kelley (Timberlane, N.H.), 4:22

285 : Mancia (Woodbridge, N.J.) dec. Muzika (Faith Christian), 9-3

Seventh-round consolations

106 : Hubert (SV) pinned Smith (ND), 0:36

120 : Nogle (Mount St. Joseph’s, Md.) dec. Schweitzer (ND), 4-3; Consiglio (Malvern Prep) dec. Botero (Faith Christian), 2-0

126 : Frinzi (BC) dec. Zaleski (Middletown South, Del.), 5-2

152 : Rogers (Wantagh, N.J.) maj. dec. Wheatley (Naz), 10-2; Fisk (Archbishop Spalding, Md.) maj. dec. Maag (ND), 11-2

220 : Levey (Naz) def. Makel (Waynesburg), 8-4

Consolation semifinals

106 : Dupill (Greeneville, Tenn.) dec. Hubert (SV), 7-2

120 : Nogle (Mount St. Joseph’s, Md.) by forfeit over McIntyre (BC)

126 : Frinzi (BC) dec. Ricciardi (St. Peter’s Prep, N.J.), 6-3

132 : Ahmed (Blair, N.J.) dec. Chletsos (ND), 9-4

160 : Norman (Blair, N.J.) dec. Garcia (ND), 6-4

195 : Csencsits (SV) pinned Skove (Rumson-Fair Haven Regional, N.J.), 1:19

220 : Shephard (Perry, Ohio) dec. Levey (Naz), 11-6

Team standings

1. Blair Academy, N.J. 269.5; 2. Delbarton, N.J. 226.5; 3. Malvern Prep; 3. 213.5; 4. Nazareth 162; 5. Lake Highland Prep, Fla. 160.5; 6. Bethlehem Catholic 154; 7. Notre Dame-GP 109; 8. Wyoming Seminary 102; 9. Perry, Ohio 81.5; 10. Saucon Valley 80.5; 20. Faith Christian 58.5

