ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens CB Tavon Young suffers concussion, RT Tyre Phillips exits with knee injury vs. Packers

By Ryan McFadden, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 5 days ago

An already depleted Ravens team suffered even more injuries Sunday.

Ravens cornerback Tavon Young suffered a concussion late in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, further depleting a banged-up secondary that entered with just five healthy cornerbacks.

Soon after Young left the game, right tackle Tyre Phillips suffered an apparent left knee injury with 55 seconds left in the first half. Phillips, who took over for injured starter Patrick Mekari (hand), laid on the ground after quarterback Tyler Huntley was called for intentional grounding and couldn’t put any pressure on his left foot as he was helped to the sideline.

Young was slow to get up after tackling Packers running back A.J. Dillon on a 13-yard reception short of the goal line with 2:14 remaining in the second quarter. As trainers jogged out to the field, Young’s teammates helped him off the ground before he walked toward the sideline.

Young was taken into the locker room moments after being looked at inside the medical tent. Practice-squad call up Robert Jackson replaced Young on the field and allowed a short touchdown reception to Packers wide receiver Davante Adams that tied the game at 14.

Young’s injury further depletes the Ravens banged-up secondary. Safety DeShon Elliott (torn pectoral/biceps), cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (torn pectoral) and Marcus Peters (torn ACL) are out for the season, while safety Chuck Clark and cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Chris Westry were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list before Sunday’s game.

This story will be updated.

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Acl#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
The Spun

Ravens Reporter Has New Update On QB Lamar Jackson

With three weeks remaining in the race for the playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens are working to get back to full strength for the final few regular season games. That includes getting starting quarterback Lamar Jackson healthy before taking on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday. Unfortunately for the Ravens, his progress...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Packers against Browns

Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a narrow victory over the Ravens last week. Here are five bold predictions on how Green Bay will fare against the Browns. Last week’s 31-30 victory over the Ravens was far from a work of art for the Packers. Defeating Baltimore sans Lamar Jackson should have been easier for Green Bay. Instead, they required heroics from Aaron Rodgers to score the narrow win.
NFL
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley officially questionable for Sunday

The Ravens haven’t had Lamar Jackson at practice the past two weeks. They didn’t have backup Tyler Huntley on Friday. Jackson continues to rehab his ankle injury, and Huntley sat out Friday’s session with an illness. The Ravens listed both of their top two quarterbacks as questionable.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: What separates Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson as passers? A lot.

The two quarterbacks had different numbers, different deliveries, even different shoe colors, but still Justin Houston was sometimes left confused. In training camp and in the preseason, the Ravens outside linebacker would watch Tyler Huntley run around and make a play, and he’d wonder: Was that Lamar Jackson? “All preseason,” Houston said last week. “If you watched every preseason game, that ...
NFL
firstsportz.com

NFL analyst reveals why Lamar Jackson’s Pro Bowl selection ‘speaks volumes’ of his respect in the league

The 2022 Pro Bowl selection names have been released by the NFL committee, which came in after the voting process held over the last month involving the players, the coaches and the fans of the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens have five players from their side, who have made it into the Pro Bowl selection list including their star quarterback Lamar Jackson.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Bengals staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 16 game in Cincinnati?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 16 game between the Ravens (8-6) and Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) at Paul Brown Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter Bengals 28, Ravens 21: Almost every Ravens game this season has been unpredictable. The team’s coronavirus situation makes this matchup even more of a mystery. Will Lamar Jackson play? Probably not. ...
NFL
Boston Herald

Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley? Why the Ravens’ playoff hopes hinge on their quarterback quandary

The Cincinnati Bengals saw one version of a hobbled Lamar Jackson in 2020. They probably wouldn’t mind seeing it again in 2021. Before their Week 5 matchup in Baltimore last season, Jackson missed one Ravens practice with a knee injury, then the next with an illness. He was a full participant in a Friday walk-through, and said after a 27-3 win that the knee injury “didn’t really affect me at all.”
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Baker Mayfield News

The Cleveland Browns just got a huge boost for tomorrow’s big game against the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has been out of action for a week, is officially back. On Friday, the Browns activated Mayfield off the COVID-19/reserve list. Mayfield tested positive for COVID-19 last week....
NFL
The Spun

Packers Get Huge Defensive Boost For Saturday’s Game

The Green Bay Packers are getting healthy at a time where a lot of their challengers in the NFL are struggling to stay that way. And their fortunes just got a big boost on defense ahead of their next game. On Friday, the Packers announced that defensive lineman Kenny Clark...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens place TE Josh Oliver on reserve/COVID-19 list; 12 players on 53-man roster now sidelined

The Ravens placed tight end Josh Oliver on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, the eighth straight day in which at least one Ravens player has been sidelined by the league’s coronavirus protocols. The Ravens’ reserve/COVID-19 list now has 12 players from their 53-man roster. Quarterback Chris Streveler was also placed on the reserve list Thursday, the fifth practice squad member designated ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy