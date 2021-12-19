Tropics came back strong today for Game 2

On Wednesday night, college football fans had to get their bowl game fix off of just one game – thankfully it was a good one. The Missouri Tigers faced off against the Army Black Knights in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Missouri got off to a solid start and carried a 13-7 lead into halftime.
Fans back in the stands and games back in play. Some shots from the arc, some for the vaccine. A year on the rebound crisscrossing sports. A year next to normal, progress of sorts. First Quarter. The New Year strikes, ignite the flame. Bama, Buckeyes reach title game. Browns and...
Comments / 0