ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

String Of ATM Thefts Continue At BP Gas Station

By Cristina Mendez
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJXF2_0dRFUE1W00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A driver used a van to smash through a gas station to steal an ATM machine Saturday morning, Baltimore Police confirm.

Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows the driver pulling into the BP gas station on Reisterstown Road just after 5:15 a.m. The driver backed into the storefront repeatedly until breaking through the glass.

Two men standing near the front of the store are then captured walking inside, picking up the ATM machine and loading it into the van. The crime happened in under two minutes, the security camera timestamp revealed.

“Extremely scary because like I’ve said, we’ve seen it on the news happening and there’s nothing to prepare you for when it happens to you,” said store manager Hiwot Goitom.

Goitom said she is in contact with police and local leaders in hopes of working together to create better protection for businesses that offer ATM services to customers.

“Is there more help that needs to be done? How do we get control of this highly organized crime that’s affecting multiple stations in the area?” asked Goitom. “In order to take back our community, to make our customers safe, we can’t offer services to our customers that they need because of acts like this.”

Previously, police have given business owners some suggestions on proactive ways to protect their machines. This includes using bigger bolts to secure the ATM, putting barricades at the front of the stores and moving the machines farther inside to make it more difficult for thieves to carry the machine to a getaway car.

In this most recent case in a string of ATM thefts around Baltimore city and county, police have not released a description of the suspects. The tag on the van is also unknown.

Baltimore Police are reviewing the footage from the store. If you recognize the van, the suspects or have any information regarding this incident, contact their agency.

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

At Least Two People Steal ATM From Baltimore Gas Station Early Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least two people backed their van through the window of a Baltimore gas station early Saturday morning and stole the ATM, Baltimore Police said. The suspects backed the van into the BP gas station at 6220 Reisterstown Road just after 5:15 a.m., got out of the van and took the ATM, police said. Employees in the station’s security booth called police, who are reviewing the station’s surveillance video. Police did not have a description of the suspects but said they were driving a white van. The tag is also unknown. This is the most recent of several ATM thefts around the region over the past several months.
BALTIMORE, MD
q13fox.com

Lacey Police looking for gas station robbery suspect

LACEY, Wash. - Lacey Police need help identifying a man suspected of robbing a Chevron Tuesday morning. Authorities say a man walked into the gas station near I-5 and Marvin Road, and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. The suspect is described as a Black man possibly in his mid-30s, standing...
LACEY, WA
NottinghamMD.com

ATM smash & grab reported at Perry Hall gas station

PERRY HALL, MD—Police are investigating another ATM storefront smash & grab. At around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the Shell station located in the 9000-block of Belair Road. At the scene, authorities found that the glass storefront had been smashed and the ATM had been stolen. No arrests have yet been made. Photo via L. Young The post ATM smash & grab reported at Perry Hall gas station appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
San Diego Channel

Gun-toting thieves rob Miramar gas station

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A pair of thieves, one wielding a handgun, robbed a Miramar-area gas station early Wednesday. The unidentified robbers, described only as male, confronted a clerk at the Arco station in the 9700 block of Carroll Center Road and demanded cash about 3:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Baltimore

Abingdon Pharmacy Targeted In Botched Smash-And-Grab ATM Theft

ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — An Abingdon pharmacy was targeted in a smash-and-grab ATM theft early Tuesday morning, but the would-be thieves left empty handed, authorities said. About 4 a.m., deputies were called to a crash at the Walgreens near Abingdon and Emmorton roads, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said. Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle had smashed into the store, leaving behind a trail of damage. “I came here to pick up some photographs we printed out for the holidays and I noticed that the whole front of the building was gone,” Michael Muffoletto of Abingdon said. “I asked the gentleman at the...
ABINGDON, MD
WJCL

Arrest made in December gas station kidnapping

OKATIE, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Anthony Gibson of Ridgeland, South Carolina, was arrested on Dec. 13 in connection to the Dec. 2 kidnapping of a woman from the parking lot of the Callawassie General Store in Okatie, South Carolina. The woman reported that an unidentified man...
OKATIE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atm#Gas Station#Baltimore Police#Security Camera#Thefts#Wjz#Bp
rockvillenights.com

Armed robbery at Rockville gas station

Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a Rockville gas station on Saturday night, December 18, 2021. The robbery was reported at a gas station in the 12600 block of Twinbrook Parkway at 10:32 PM, according to crime data. A knife was the weapon used in the robbery.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Report Annapolis

Police: Glen Burnie Walgreens ATM Attempted Theft Suspect Arrested, Identified as Baltimore Man, 29

A 29 year old man from Baltimore has been arrested and identified as one of the suspects involved with the attempted theft of a Glen Burnie area Walgreeens ATM. On November 29, 2021, at approximately 5:30 a.m., officers responded to an intruder alarm at the Walgreens located at 7953 Crain Highway in Glen Burnie. Witnesses indicated three male suspects were using a van to ram the front entrance of the business in an attempt to remove an ATM from the premises.
BALTIMORE, MD
lakenormanpublications.com

Iron Station man arrested for copper wire theft

A Lincoln County man has been charged with stealing copper wire from a residence under construction. On Dec. 14, deputies were dispatched to the 2700 block of West N.C. 27 in reference a larceny. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the construction company told officers while his employees were on the scene working they used a generator for electricity and not the wiring installed in the residence.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cleveland.com

Break-in bandits at gas station make off with ATM machine: Orange Police Blotter

Breaking and entering (forced entry), theft from building: Brainard, Miles roads. A patrol officer doing overnight local business checks around 4 a.m. on Dec. 6 noticed that the glass in the front door of the Sunoco station had been shattered. While it appeared initially that the interior was undisturbed -- at least in the still-locked sales area with the cash register and most tobacco products -- police learned from the proprietor arriving on the scene a little over an hour later that the automated teller machine (ATM) was missing from inside.
ORANGE, OH
cbslocal.com

Northeast Baltimore 7-Eleven Targeted In Unsuccessful ATM Theft

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 7-Eleven in Northeast Baltimore was the target of an unsuccessful smash-and-grab ATM theft early Wednesday. It happened about 4:25 a.m. at the convenience store located near the corner of Radecke and Frankford avenues, the Baltimore Police Department said. Police said six unidentified men backed a...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC12

VCU Police investigating string of vehicle thefts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Police are investigating after a string of vehicle thefts in the last month. An alert was sent to students and staff on Friday regarding the matter. Police said the department has received an increased number of reports of motor vehicle thefts. “In...
RICHMOND, VA
WREG

MPD makes arrest in gas station homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for shooting and killing a man at a gas station in Hickory Hill. The incident happened Thursday night at a gas station on Riverdale Drive. A witness says the victim was in the middle of helping her with a task inside the gas […]
MEMPHIS, TN
ABC 33/40 News

Two teens shot at Gadsden gas station

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — Two teens were injured in a shooting at a Gadsden gas station Saturday evening, according to the Gadsden Police Department. Police said officers responded to the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard shortly after 6:00 p.m. after a call of shots fired where they found a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old shot.
GADSDEN, AL
ksl.com

Man stabs stranger in SLC gas station bathroom

SALT LAKE CITY — A man stabbed a stranger in the bathroom of a Flying J in Salt Lake City on Saturday, police said. The man was arguing with the staff at a Denny's located in the Flying J at 2100 S. 900 West before he went into the bathroom where he "exchanged words" with a stranger, Salt Lake City Lt. Brandon Hansen said. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WDTN

Person shot in leg at gas station in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg in Dayton Wednesday night. The incident happened at 9:21 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station on Salem Avenue. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a person was shot in the back of the leg at the gas station, then […]
DAYTON, OH
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy