El Paso, TX

Central El Paso family loses home in fire that created smoke seen for miles

By Jim Parker
 5 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- A central El Paso family lost their home Sunday afternoon in a fire that produced smoke visible for miles.

The smoky afternoon blaze happened around 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. Yandell Drive; it took fire crews about an hour to knock down that fire.

Firefighters said there were no injuries, but two adjacent houses to the one that caught fire also sustained some damage.

A cause for the blaze was not immediately known, but investigators were on site examining the fire scene.

