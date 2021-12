Consumers Energy new Economic Development rate was approved by the the Michigan Public Service Commission on Wednesday December 22nd. The new rate’s purpose is to help grow Michigan’s economy by attracting and retaining major manufacturing companies. Targeted to very large businesses with 35 mega watt or more electric load, it is designed to attract energy intensive activities such as electric vehicle supply chain or semi conductor manufacturing entities. The new rate means existing utility customers will not pay more to attract new business to Michigan.

