Westminster, CO

4 Inside Stolen Truck Hospitalized After High-Speed Crash In Westminster

By Logan Smith
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — Four people inside a stolen Ford F-150 were taken to a local hospital for injuries suffered in a crash Sunday morning.

According to Cheri Spottke of the Westminster Police Department, the pickup was traveling at high speed on 72nd Avenue when it clipped another car near Federal Boulevard, hit a tree and caught fire.

(credit: Westminster Police Department)

Spottke said the driver and three passengers inside the truck suffered serious injuries. All four also have active warrants, she added.

No one in the other car was injured, Spottke said.

(credit: Westminster Police Department)

The crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. and required the closure of Federal Boulevard between 72nd and 74th. The road was closed almost four hours.

A 21-year-old woman was killed last month when two alleged street racers entered a Westminster intersection and struck her car.  The two men charged in her death are in court next month.

Comments / 4

John Deardorff
4d ago

To bad for the person who owned the truck. Great news about the four who stole the truck being in serious condition.

Reply(2)
9
 

