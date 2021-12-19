ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID breakthrough

 5 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Sunday she has tested positive for COVID-19 as...

Sen. Chris Coons tests positive for COVID-19

United States Senator Chris Coons, D-Delaware. Sen. Chris Coons has tested positive for COVID-19. Coons is the tenth member of Congress to test positive for the virus this week. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey recently announced that they too have tested positive. Joining them are Reps. Jan Schakowsky, Jim Clyburn, Jason Crow, Barbara ... Read More
Biden says he was tested for COVID-19, no results yet

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he received another COVID-19 test on Wednesday, five days after exposure to the virus from a member of his staff, but has not received the results yet. Biden tested negative for the virus three days after he was exposed. The...
Elizabeth Warren Spends Thousands on Attack Ads Against Elon Musk

Elizabeth Warren’s Warren Democrats, Inc., spent $3,340 on Facebook ads from December 11 to December 18. Who did Warren spend most of that money on? Apparently, smearing Elon Musk. The attack ads were part of a promotion for Warren’s proposed wealth tax. They accused Elon Musk of being a...
Congressman Jason Crow Announces Breakthrough Case Of COVID-19

(CBS4) — The Office of Congressman Jason Crow confirmed he recently tested positive for COVID-19, following an official trip to Ukraine. Rep. Crow said he is fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms. Rep. Jason Crow (credit: CBS) “I just returned from an official congressional delegation visit to Ukraine and tested positive for a breakthrough COVID infection,” Rep. Crow said in a statement released Sunday. Crow represents Colorado’s Sixth Congressional District. “I’m thankful to be fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing only mild symptoms (the vaccine is safe and effective),” he stated. “Everyone eligible should get vaccinated and boosted to help prevent major illness and protect the wider community,” Crow added. He also said he will continue to push for “affordable access to rapid, reliable testing for all Americans.” Officials say Crow is now quarantining at home. Crow was among three Democratic members of Congress who announced Sunday that they have breakthrough coronavirus infections. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey shared that they had tested positive for COVID-19 via tweets from their official accounts. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)  
Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
