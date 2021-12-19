Revisiting Yellowstone's trophic cascade: Wolves' effect on aspen regeneration exaggerated, study finds

Kelly Reilly remembers having to run into a pack of wild wolves during the first season of the Paramount show, calling it a "real trusting moment." "I'm like, well, don't you think their most inner instincts might come out when there's a woman with a bottle of whiskey running up to them?" she said, recalling what she told the crew. "They were like, "Don't worry, we've got these like invisible pieces of cord, so if they do run at you, that will trip them up.'" Jefferson White recalled a scene in which a real bear chased him up a tree. "We shot it in like late November, so it was hibernation season. So this bear was like the laziest bear you've ever met," he said. "They kept trying to antagonize the bear to get it to chase me." The bear would not play along, so producers improvised and tried to incentivize the animal, trying to make it think White was an even tastier treat. "What they ended up doing was stuffing my pockets full of chicken," he said. "So every pocket on my body was stuffed full of a shredded chicken to try to get the bear to chase me." ALSO: Yellowstone teams with Entertainment Tonight for an aftershow special.

PARAMOUNT, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO