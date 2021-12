It’s back to the drawing board for county commissioners after the purchase of property for a new EMS base fell through. On Tuesday night, the Burke County Board of Commissioners approved purchasing 1.62 acres at 3152 N.C. 18 South in Morganton for $295,000, and appropriated up to an additional $30,000 for due diligence. The money for the property would come from the county’s fund balance. The property, which is owned by Morganton Savings Bank, has a value of $297,297, according to county land records.

2 DAYS AGO