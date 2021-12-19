ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Denver Broncos’ Teddy Bridgewater stretchered off field after suffering injury

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D9TVT_0dRFT1b700

It was a half-decade ago that then Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a devastating lower-body injury during summer camp.

At that time, Bridgewater was facing a life-altering injury — only to return to the field in heroic fashion. Now a member of the Denver Broncos, he has his team in playoff contention.

Unfortunately, the injury we saw happen years ago acted as the backdrop during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals . Below, you will see Teddy Bridgewater land awkwardly on his head as he scrambled. The former Pro Bowl quarterback was seen on the field for some time before being stretchered off. It was not a great scene.

Fans in Denver were heard chanting “Teddy, Teddy, Teddy” as he had his helmet removed and was taken off the field for further evaluation.

As for the injury itself, it obviously has something to do with the quarterback’s upper body.

The good news? Teddy Bridgewater had movement in all of his extremities as he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation .

We’ll obviously have updates as they become available. For now, we’re hoping for the best.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The Cincinnati Bengals#Pro Bowl
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos release former Steelers LB from practice squad

The Denver Broncos announced on Thursday they were releasing linebacker Avery Williamson from their practice squad. Williamson has bounced between the Broncos and Tennessee Titans this season. This matters to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a couple of reasons. First, Williamson was a guy the Steelers liked enough to trade for...
NFL
North Denver News

Rape Trials Set against Broncos’ defensive end Adam Gotsis

Atlanta attorneys dismiss a rape case against Adam Gotsis, the Denver Broncos’ defense end, based on an alleged attack while at Georgia Tech more than five years ago. Fulton County’s District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that his office had decided “after a careful and thorough investigation” not to pursue the case.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

30K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy