Denver Broncos’ Teddy Bridgewater stretchered off field after suffering injury

It was a half-decade ago that then Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a devastating lower-body injury during summer camp.

At that time, Bridgewater was facing a life-altering injury — only to return to the field in heroic fashion. Now a member of the Denver Broncos, he has his team in playoff contention.

Unfortunately, the injury we saw happen years ago acted as the backdrop during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals . Below, you will see Teddy Bridgewater land awkwardly on his head as he scrambled. The former Pro Bowl quarterback was seen on the field for some time before being stretchered off. It was not a great scene.

Fans in Denver were heard chanting “Teddy, Teddy, Teddy” as he had his helmet removed and was taken off the field for further evaluation.

As for the injury itself, it obviously has something to do with the quarterback’s upper body.

The good news? Teddy Bridgewater had movement in all of his extremities as he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation .

We’ll obviously have updates as they become available. For now, we’re hoping for the best.

More must-reads: