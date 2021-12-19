Giants’ Sterling Shepard tears Achilles, out for season

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard tore an Achilles tendon near the end of Sunday’s 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and will miss the rest of the season, the team announced.

The injury occurred on a non-contact play. He caught two passes for 15 yards on the day.

Shepard, 28, was playing in just his seventh game of the season after missing time because of hamstring and quad injuries. His 2021 season ends with 36 receptions for 366 yards and a touchdown.

The Giants selected Shepard in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In 71 previous career games (69 starts), he had 347 receptions for 3,869 yards and 21 touchdowns.

New York (4-10) will travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles next weekend. With Sunday’s loss, the Giants now have lost 10 games or more in seven of the past eight seasons.

–Field Level Media

