ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Mural on Washington University campus defaced by vandals

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Washington University officials said a mural on campus that depicts prominent Black people was vandalized this weekend with racist symbols.

Four top university officials, including Chancellor Andrew Martin, sent a letter to students and staff Sunday about the vandalism.

“This is horrifying and distressing. We’re shocked and saddened by this hateful act on our campus,” they wrote in the letter.

University officials said there are cameras in the area near the mural that is painted on the wall of a pedestrian tunnel that connects several dorms to the rest of campus. They said they hope investigators will be able to identify the people who defaced the mural.

Local artists painted the mural before the start of fall classes in 2020. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that several of the faces on the mural were painted white and stamped with the logo of a white supremacist group.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Utah school district to pull two books from library shelves

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah school district is removing two books from libraries after a complaint from a parent. The Washington County School District in Southern Utah will pull the award-winning books “Out of Darkness” and “The Hate U Give,” communications director Steven Dunham told KTVX. The first book will come off secondary school shelves and the second will be removed from elementary and intermediate schools.
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

St. Paul mayor plans outdoor inauguration events

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is planning a series of outdoor events to celebrate his inauguration as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Carter will ring in his second term with a sledding party on Monday; ice skating on Wednesday; making snow sculptures and a virtual “happy hour” gathering Thursday; and a scavenger hunt at a park beach house and a bike ride on New Year’s Eve.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Education
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Omicron has spread across much of Missouri, new data shows

The highly contagious omicron coronavirus variant has spread across much of Missouri, wastewater testing data released Friday shows. The variant has now been detected at low levels in 15 of the 63 test locations, including in St Louis, Kansas City, Jefferson City, Columbia, Branson, St. Joseph, Union, Clinton, Warrensburg and Fulton, said Jeff Wenzel, who oversees the wastewater surveillance program for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

692K+
Followers
365K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy