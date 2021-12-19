ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Former App State QB Navy Shuler transfers to Tennessee

By Jesse Krull
 5 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Shuler is a pretty popular name in Knoxville, so Navy Shuler should have no problem fitting in as the North Carolina native announced Sunday that he’s continuing his career at Tennessee.

The former three-star quarterback didn’t get the playing time he had hoped for in Boone with graduate transfer Chase Brice winning the starting job. There’s a good chance he won’t start next season either with Volunteers starting quarterback Hendon Hooker announcing last week he’s returning to Knoxville next year.

If Shuler gets an opportunity to get under center, there’s a good chance he could put up some impressive numbers. Over his final two high school seasons, Shuler threw for more than 6,000 yards with 64 TDs. He became the first Western North Carolina (WNC) quarterback to throw for more than 4,000 yards in his junior season.

Shuler might have to meet some high expectations in Knoxville with his father, Heath, being one of the very best to ever suit up for Big Orange. The elder Shuler finished his time in Knoxville with nearly every pass record as he tossed for 4,089 yards and 36 touchdowns. In his senior year, Heath chalked up 2,354 passing yards and 25 touchdowns while leading the Vols to a 9-2-1 record in 1993. That same year he came in second to Charlie Ward for Heisman voting.

