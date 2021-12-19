Kourtney Kardashian Visits The 'Happiest Place On Earth' With Fiancé Travis Barker

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late December 2021, starting with this unsurprising news… Scott Disick has been linked another model significantly younger than him. The reality TV star is spending time with a woman from his past: model Bella Banos. On Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 — more than a year after they were last seen together in public — the pair were snapped hanging out on the beach in St. Barts. (The 38-year-old father of three and the 25-year-old beauty were first linked back in 2017.) Meanwhile, People magazine reported on Dec. 20 that, according to a source, Scott's most recent ex, Amelia Gray Hamlin, is finally "open to dating again" three months after their September split. "It has to be the right person. She hasn't closed herself off at all to dating, it'll just never be with Scott again," said the source, adding that the model "is not opposed to dating someone in the spotlight" and "age is not a problem for her." Explained the insider, "She can date someone younger or someone older. It's not a deal-breaker. … She is taking some time to figure out what she wants in her next relationship but is having fun hanging out with guys and finding something new. She's done with Scott and she'd be fine never speaking to him again and her parents are happy about that. … She's just focusing on herself right now and is in a really good place because of it."

