BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least two people backed their van through the window of a Baltimore gas station early Saturday morning and stole the ATM, Baltimore Police said. The suspects backed the van into the BP gas station at 6220 Reisterstown Road just after 5:15 a.m., got out of the van and took the ATM, police said. Employees in the station’s security booth called police, who are reviewing the station’s surveillance video. Police did not have a description of the suspects but said they were driving a white van. The tag is also unknown. This is the most recent of several ATM thefts around the region over the past several months.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO