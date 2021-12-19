ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden to give omicron-focused speech on Tuesday

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Caroline Vakil
 5 days ago

( The Hill ) – President Biden is slated to make an omicron-focused speech next week as the variant continues to circulate in the U.S. and elsewhere, the White House announced on Saturday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted, “On Tuesday, the President will deliver remarks on the status of the country’s fight against COVID-19, as the country sees rising cases amid the growing Omicron variant.”

“Building off his Winter Plan, @POTUS will announce new steps the Administration is taking to help communities in need of assistance, while also issuing a stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated,” Psaki added. She noted that the president will also detail how the administration will respond to an anticipated rise in case numbers and remind Americans to get their boosters and vaccines. The news of Biden’s omicron-focused speech was first reported by NBC News on Saturday.

The reports come as health officials, cities and states brace themselves for further spread of the omicron variant, with the United States seeing increasingly high case numbers this month. The World Health Organization said on Saturday that the variant, first detected last month in South Africa, has already made its way to 89 countries.

It is not yet clear how severe the new strain is or how well the vaccines will work against it in the long term. Pfizer, BioNTech, and a group of Israeli researchers have provided some encouraging signs that a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, in addition to the initial two-dose regimen, appears to offer strong protection against the variant.

However, some experts and health officials are not yet sure how much protection the vaccines will ultimately provide against omicron. Lawrence Gostin, faculty director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law and professor of global health law at the Georgetown University Law Center and a contributor to The Hill, said in an interview that “there’s no question” the boosters would be helpful.

However, he noted that it was a question of how long protection would last and how protective the boosters would be against infections and hospitalizations.

Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

“Because a lot of the studies of the boosters have been, you know, in the first few weeks after the booster is given and whether that third shot immunity will wane is an open question,” Gostin said. “But our experience is that it will wane … and we don’t know how long, so we’re just really heading into a concerning unknown here.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Reuters

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
POTUS
WWLP

EXPLAINER: How will Biden’s COVID-19 test giveaway work?

President Joe Biden says the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free of charge to people to use at home. But despite the high public demand for tests, it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available to be shipped.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Biden's new COVID plan exposes a red state-blue state divide

During his Tuesday address to the nation on COVID-19, President Joe Biden was asked whether the delay in widespread distribution of at-home tests to Americans was a failure. The president responded that it wasn’t, adding "COVID is spreading so rapidly, if you notice, it just happened almost overnight in the last month."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Biden won’t call Covid testing debacle a ‘failure’ but admits not ‘good enough

Joe Biden has said that the availability of at-home tests for coronavirus in the US is not “good enough,” but the situation is better than before.In an exclusive interview with ABC News on Wednesday, the president spoke about the spread of Omicron which has now been detected in 50 states and the poor availability of home testing kits. He, however, added that the empty shelves were not a sign of failure for his administration."We’re nearly two years into this pandemic, you’re a year into the presidency, empty shelves and no test kits in some places three days before Christmas...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Coronavirus
CNN

Analysis: Biden calls out anti-vax liars for promoting 'dangerous misinformation.' But don't expect anything to change

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. When President Joe Biden stood in the State Dining Room on Tuesday to deliver a nationally televised address on the Omicron variant, he spoke to two groups of Americans: the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. But Biden also delivered a brief (and blunt) message to a third group of Americans: those who are profiting by promoting lies about the pandemic and vaccines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

White House Press Secretary expresses regret over answer on free COVID testing

Before President Biden announced a new plan Tuesday to distribute 500 million free COVID-19 tests to Americans in January, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed her own dismissive response to the idea of such a proposal just two weeks earlier. While briefing the press at the White House on...
POTUS
Fox News

Jen Psaki suggests Biden won't answer questions after Tuesday COVID speech: ‘It depends on what you ask’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday President Biden could take questions after his address on Tuesday but it "depends on what you ask." Biden will address the nation on Tuesday about the highly transmissible omicron variant of the virus and what steps his administration plans to take. The White House has already offered a stark pronouncement for those who remain unvaccinated, saying they face a winter of "severe illness and death."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Biden is slammed for waiting till TUESDAY to announce new COVID restrictions as Omicron grips nation and after VP Harris admitted administration did NOT see variant coming: Cases double across US in 24 HOURS

President Joe Biden will wait until Tuesday to announce new COVID measures to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron variant as he spends the weekend in his native Delaware while cases double in the past 24 hours and after Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration did not see the variant coming.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

White House COVID 'fact sheet' features inconsistencies

The White House released a "fact sheet" of accomplishments and future promises related to the coronavirus on Tuesday that contained inconsistent or misleading statements. "The president will take several steps to ensure states and health systems across the country have the personnel, beds and supplies they need as they battle rising omicron hospitalizations, mostly among the unvaccinated," the fact sheet said, outlining how the White House is deploying additional medical personnel, expanding hospital capacity and providing critical supplies.
POTUS
US News and World Report

Biden to Push Coronavirus Vaccines, Tests in Speech Addressing Omicron

President Joe Biden on Tuesday will tell the U.S. that breakthrough cases among vaccinated people will increase as the highly transmissible omicron continues to spread but that unvaccinated people remain at a much higher risk of getting severely ill and dying from the coronavirus. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
